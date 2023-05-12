IRS Starts Redacting Employees’ Names to Protect From Doxxing

As personal threats against agency employees continue to increase, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it will begin removing the first names of employees from communications with taxpayers in an effort to protect their identity and safety.

The measure, which will go into effect in June, comes amid a May report conducted by the Treasury Department’s Inspector General which showed that IRS employees have been contacted, either through social media or personal telephone lines, by taxpayers who were issued a notice.

In at least one instance, a taxpayer searched an IRS employee on social media and made threats against them and their family, the report said.

The inspector general cited concern that “taxpayers and anti-government or anti-tax groups with malevolent intent may use the Internet or social media to track down and identify IRS employees, their families, their homes, and personal information to threaten, intimidate, or locate them for physical violence.”

While first names will be removed from correspondence, last names and titles, including Mr., Ms. or a gender-neutral title will remain. Phone numbers will still be included.

The IRS has received increased attention and scrutiny since President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, which included $80 billion for the agency for tax collection efforts.

The IRS had said the funding would help close a $600 billion deficit between the taxes the IRS collects and the taxes owed.

Following the legislation, several Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California), have spread misinformation that 87,000 armed IRS agents would target taxpayers at all earning levels and "hunt them down" to collect.

The IRS announced last year that it would conduct a comprehensive review of the safety at its 600 facilities nationwide, after increased threats to workers were tied to the conspiracy theories.

Under federal law, contact information, including an IRS employee’s name and phone number, must be included in manually generated correspondence, but Kenneth Corbin, commissioner of the IRS’ wage and investment division, said the agency would “take steps to limit the amount of personally identifiable information of our employees provided on manually generate correspondence while remaining compliant with the law.”