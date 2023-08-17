IRS Agent Accidentally Shot, Killed by Fellow Agent During Training at Gun Range: Report - The Messenger
IRS Agent Accidentally Shot, Killed by Fellow Agent During Training at Gun Range: Report

No other employees were reported injured in the incident

Monique Merrill
An IRS agent was reportedly shot and killed by a fellow agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 17.3TV/CBS 5/Screenshot

A training exercise turned deadly on Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix, Arizona, after an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow agent, 3TV/CBS 5 first reported, citing sources.

Multiple agencies were using the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix Firing Range when the incident took place, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told the news outlet. No other employees were reported injured in the incident.

"The agent was immediately taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center to be treated for the injury. The agent passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital," an IRS spokesperson told FOX 10 in a statement.

The agent has not been identified.

The FBI told the news station that its Phoenix field office has started an investigation into the incident, and details of the process will not be released to "preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation." The FBI's findings will be turned over to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, the agency said.

"The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident," FBI officials said.

