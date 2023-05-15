The Irish Times, a prominent newspaper in Ireland, has retracted an opinion piece published last week after some questioned whether it was written by artificial intelligence.

In a statement, Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic said the newspaper was the target of a "deliberate and coordinated deception” when it ran the article, which included the headline, "Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic."

A link to the story still shows the headline and lead image, but the name of the author and accompanying text has been removed.

Sky News reported that the piece was supposedly written by a 29-year-old healthcare worker named Adrianna Acosta-Cortez.

In the article, the writer argued that the use of fake tan by Irish women was cultural appropriation.

In his statement, Cormaic explained that Acosta-Cortez engaged with editors, took suggestions for edits and even offered personal anecdotes and research links.

While the piece was published "in good faith," Cormaic said the newspaper became aware that the "article and the accompanying byline photo may have been produced, at least in part, using generative AI technology."

“It was a breach of the trust between the Irish Times and its readers, and we are genuinely sorry. The incident has highlighted a gap in our pre-publication procedures,” Cormaic said.



He continued: “We need to make them more robust, and we will. It has also underlined one of the challenges raised by generative AI for news organizations. We, like others, will learn and adapt.”