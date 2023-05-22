The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ireland Enacts Law Requiring Health Warning Labels on Alcohol

    On Monday, Ireland became "the first country in the world to introduce comprehensive health warning labels on alcohol products."

    Chris Harris
    Health warnings — similar to those found on cigarette packs — will now adorn the labeling of alcoholic products sold throughout Ireland.

    The country's health minister, Stephen Donnelly, signed the new legislation on Monday.

    In a Twitter post, Donnelly said that Ireland is "the first country in the world to introduce comprehensive health warning labels on alcohol products."

    The warnings will include information about calorie content, Donnelly added, as well as the related health risks, including liver disease and cancer.

    Another label will warn pregnant women about the dangers drinking poses to fetuses.

    All alcoholic beverages must feature the warnings by May 2026.

    "With that information, we can make an informed decision about our own alcohol consumption," Donnelly said.

    "Packaging of other food and drink products already contains health information and, where appropriate, health warnings. This law is bringing alcohol products into line with that."

    Alcohol consumption in Ireland has dropped since peaking in 2001, when people were reported to be drinking an average person drank 3.7 gallons of pure alcohol annually.

    That number has fallen to 2.7 gallons, according to the Health Research Board.

