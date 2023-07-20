Iraq Expels Swedish Ambassador and Recalls its Top Diplomat From Sweden Over Alleged Quran-Burning in Stockholm

In a furious reaction to the possible burning of a Quran during a small protest in on Thursday, the Iraqi government expelled the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and recalled its charge d'affaires from Stockholm.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani "instructed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory," his office said in a statement.

AFP reported that a protester stomped on a Quran outside the Iraqi embassy but didn't actually burn it.



A short video from the scene appeared to show Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian refugee, brandishing a small Quran with a green cover, and a color printout of the Iraqi flag, to a mass of journalists and onlookers as police stood by.



The Swedish embassy was invaded by demonstrators early Thursday ahead of the Quran burning, and a new protest was planned for Tahrir Square in the capital later in the day.



On Wednesday, Swedish cops approved an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, with two people expected to participate. Swedish news agency TT reported they planned to burn a Quran and an Iraqi flag.



One was Momika, who had burned pages from a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque in June.

Police had denied several applications for Quran-burning protests earlier in the year, citing security concerns, before courts overturned those decisions, citing Sweden’s comprehensive freedom of speech laws.

The government said this month it is considering changing the law to allow police to stop people from setting the Koran on fire in public if the act endangered Sweden's security.

Police last week approved a separate application allowing demonstrators to burn copies of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Videos posted to social media showed demonstrators waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr as they massed at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its Baghdad embassy staff were “in safety” during the assault.

“We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff from international organizations,” the ministry said. “Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic staff.”



Officials in Baghdad said they would investigate possible negligence by security forces in the capital and announced that 20 people would be arrested over the embassy invasion.

The prime minister's office said it had informed Stockholm "that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations."

"Granting permission under the pretext of freedom of expression is viewed as provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasise respect for religions and beliefs. Such actions are deemed a threat to peace and encourage a culture of violence and hatred."

Iraqi officials suspended the business license of the Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Sweden’s current foreign assistance plan calls for $117 million in development aid to Iraq over the next four years.