Iran’s Morality Police Drag Women Off the Streets in Headscarf Crackdown

Iran’s morality police are back in action, cruising Tehran and other cities in search of women evading the country’s strict dress code.

Authorities appeared to curtail the infamous morality patrols after fierce protests swept the country 10 months ago over the beating death of a 22-year-old woman who’d been arrested for not fully covering her hair.

Gen. Saeid Montazeralmahdi, a spokesman for the Faraja national police, said officers were resuming road and foot patrols starting Sunday. Police will first warn women of dress code violations, he said.

Women who “insist on breaking the norms” would face legal action.

Videos posted to social media over the weekend showed female police officers clad in black chador haranguing and detaining women whose heads were uncovered. One video showed a woman screaming for help as she was dragged into an unmarked white van.

It appears the headscarf, or hijab, crackdown was underway well before Montazeralmahdi’s announcement.

Local media reported that a woman in Varamin, 20 miles outside the capital, had been ordered to wash dead bodies as part of her jail sentence after police arrested her for driving with her hair exposed.

The Iranian actress Azadeh Samadi was sentenced on Saturday to see a psychologist for “antisocial personality disorder” after she attended a funeral wearing a cap instead of a headscarf.

The battle over the hijab became world news last September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died violently three days after being forcibly taken to a “re-education” center for a headscarf infraction.

At least 522 people were killed in protests that tore across the country after Amini’s death, including 70 children and 68 members of the security forces, according to a human rights report.

More than 19,000 were arrested. Several protesters were executed.

Last month, the police chief of Iran’s Mazandaran province told his troops to "break the neck of anyone who may seek to break the [hijab] norms, and I'll take responsibility for it."