Iranian Model Wears Noose Dress to Protest Executions

Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi wore a black dress with straps that resembled a noose around her neck on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as a form of protest against executions in her home country.

According to a post on Jaberi’s Instagram, the dress was designed by Jill Sabre, whom Jaber thanked in her post for helping her spread awareness through fashion. It featured not only a statement neckline and straps, but “Stop execution” written on the bottom.

"We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people," Jaberi wrote in the post’s caption.

"Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the 'noose' meaning was well understood," she continued.

In addition to a photo depicting the dress, Jaberi uploaded a video of her outfit with the caption "Dedicated to the people of Iran.”

In the video, the phrase on the back of her dress, "Stop Executions” can be seen clearly.

Officials from several countries commented on the protest. Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter:

"More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone. Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars? What do you think?"

Hundreds of Iranian citizens have reportedly been put to death by the authoritarian government in the wake of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died last year while in the custody of the morality police for not properly covering her hair.

According to a report released by Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Iranian authorities executed more than 500 people in 2022, including five who were under 18 at the time they allegedly committed their crimes. Per the report, the 565 people reportedly executed is the highest rate in the country in five years.

Jaberi’s statement dress comes after another protest using fashion on the Cannes red carpet. According to NDTV, a woman dress in the colors of the Ukraine flag and poured blood on herself on the steps of the Palais des Festivals during a screening of the film 'Acide' by French film director Just Philippot.

