Iran's ruling Islamists have been roiled by a series of video leaks showing senior clerics and government officials engaging in gay sex, explicit same-sex exchange and drug use.

The scandal has so far led to the firing of an important regional official responsible for censoring culture and entertainment, and ensnared a former deputy chief of the morality police–both militant supporters of mandatory head coverings for women.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Iran, punishable by flogging and even death.

Still, Mojtaba Zolnouri, deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, said Wednesday that the real culprits were the leakers who had embarrassed Iran’s religious leadership.



“The crime of those who released these videos of fornication is greater than that of the fornicators,” Zolnouri said at a visit to a monastery in northern Gilan province.

The videos were even discussed by the country’s national security council.

The leaks began on July 18, when a video purportedly showing Reza Seqati, the married head of Glian’s culture and Islamic guidance department, having sex with a younger man began circulating on Iranian social media.

Reza Saqati, director general of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, was fired after video emerged of the hardline Islamist having sex with a younger man. Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

The video was released on the Telegram channel of an Iranian journalist based in Germany; his mother and sister were later briefly arrested.



Seqati is known as a hardline conservative who created a “neighborhood hijab, virtue and chastity” watchdog campaign to enforce headscarf laws.

While Seqati was replaced at the head of the culture department without explanation on July 19, seven other men were arrested in his case, France 24 reported.

Two days later, videos surfaced showing Mohammad Safari, an Islamist member of the Anzali Municipal Council in Gilan province, smoking opium in an undershirt and masturbating to something on his smartphone.



The embarrassment didn't end there.



On July 30, footage of a nude video call between Mahdi Haghshenas, a former deputy of the much-feared office for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice - again in Gilan province - and his brother-in-law made the rounds on Telegram and other social networks.



In the video, Haghshenas, known for his opposition to social liberties, modern science and vaccines, engages in sexually explicit banter with his wife’s sister’s husband, and references previous sexual encounters between them, media reports said.

In 2017, when women activists began “White Wednesday” protests against the hijab after the arrest of a woman who removed her white headscarf and raised it aloft on a pole, Haghshenas mounted a one-man counter demonstration by holding a banner that read, “I Am a Revolutionary.”

Some observers suggested the sex video leaks were part of a power struggle within the provincial government. “If the leaks were ‘inside jobs,’ it raises the question of just how far state actors can and will go in breaching privacy to achieve their aims,” an analyst at Amwaj Media said.



But Peyman Behboudi, founder of the Telegram channel that released the first sex tape, told VOA’s Persian service that Seqati’s sexual partner had shopped the video to different outlets.

Many Iranians took to social media to point out the hypocrisy of the private conduct of the country’s moral policemen.



“Those who consider the optional covering of women synonymous with corruption, disorder and prostitution,” activist Masih Alinejad posted, “are not restricting themselves.”

Iran erupted into months of violent youth protests last year after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was beaten to death after being arrested by morality police, for wearing her hijab too loosely. The revolt was put down with brutality and executions, including the sexual assault of women in police custody.