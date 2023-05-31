Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN Report

Iran is growing its enriched uranium stockpile to levels well beyond limits set out in the 2015 nuclear deal, according to a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA report found that Iran now holds 10,460 pounds of enriched uranium, up from 8,289 pounds in February, according to the Associated Press. Within that stockpile, 251 pounds is enriched to 60 percent purity, a short technical step away from the 90 percent needed to produce a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 international agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), limited Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile to 661 pounds and its enrichment level to 3.67 percent, enough for a civilian nuclear power plant.

The IAEA found Iran’s nuclear program to be within those limits until 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the deal. Shortly thereafter, Iran resumed enrichment activities.

The latest IAEA report did credit Iran with resolving two of its inspectors’ queries, one of which was about uranium particles found to be enriched close to weapons grade. The agency has also recently begun reinstalling cameras at several facilities under an agreement reached in March. “Some progress has been made,” IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi wrote regarding Iran's increased cooperation in one of the reports released on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

But the new stockpile numbers only underline the degree to which Tehran has been blowing past the JCPOA’s limits. Already in January, Grossi said that Iran had enough material to build “several” nuclear bombs, although U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly assessed that it has not yet taken steps to build them.

Deal and no deal

U.S. President Joe Biden came into office promising to work to restore the JCPOA, but negotiations have largely stalled. Iran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its crackdown on pro-democracy protests, repeated attacks on U.S. military facilities in the Middle East by Iran-backed militia groups, and the seizure of international tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have only increased tensions between the two sides.

In April, the U.S. government reportedly floated a more modest “freeze-for-freeze” agreement rather than a return to the full JCPOA, but there was little interest from Tehran. With about a year and a half left until the next presidential election, and the possible return of either Trump or another Republican president (Trump’s primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shares the former president’s views on the deal) Iran’s government doesn’t have much incentive to negotiate with the Biden team.

In the meantime, the Biden administration has recently announced plans to bolster its military presence in the Gulf and has reportedly also proposed engaging in joint military planning with Israel, regarding Iran.