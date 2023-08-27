Iran Nuclear Chief Says Uranium Enrichment ‘Continues’ Under Parliament Law

Iran officials said on Sunday that uranium enrichment remains at their own determined levels, well above the limit originally set in the Iran nuclear deal with the United States.

"Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law," Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, according to Reuters.

Under the Iran nuclear deal, the country would’ve only been able to enrich uranium to 3.67%. After the United States pulled out of the deal, in 2018, Iran stopped adhering to the limits set by the agreement.

In 2020, the Iranian parliament passed a law which required the country to increase uranium enrichment, if other countries failed to comply with the deal. The country is now enriching uranium to 60%, which puts it in reach of developing a bomb, Reuters reports.

The Iranian government denies that the country is trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Eslami’s statement follows reports, earlier this month, that Iran was slowing the rate at which it was amassing weapons-grade uranium. American and European officials pointed to this development as a sign that relations with Iran could be on the path to improvement.

“If Iran were to take de-escalating steps with respect to their nuclear ambitions again, that would all be to the good,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We’re not in active negotiations about the nuclear program, but certainly, those sorts of steps…would be welcome.”