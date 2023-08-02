Iran Declares 2-Day Holiday Over Extreme Heat

Iran is closing shop for Wednesday and Thursday after authorities declared a national public holiday over extreme heat, the state news agency said.



Temperatures in Tehran were expected to reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit, while the mercury in the southern city of Ahvaz topped 123 degrees. (The oil-rich Ahvaz province hit 127.5 degrees in 2022.)



Deputy health minister Saeed Karimi said on Monday that hospitals nationwide would be on alert for heat-related illnesses, as children, the elderly, and the sick were encouraged to stay indoors.

A boy rinses himself by a fountain to cool off during a heat wave in Tehran on July 11, 2023. ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

Karimi said young children, senior citizens, and people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease would be especially vulnerable.

Iran’s health measures come amid a global wave of extreme heat emergencies in countries including southern Europe, India, the U.S., and China.