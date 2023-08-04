Iowa School District Flags Classic Novels ‘Ulysses,’ ‘Catcher in the Rye’ for Removal Under New Law

An Iowa school district has listed classic novels such as "Ulysses" and "Catcher in the Rye," along with hundreds of other books, as those it will ban. The published works may violate a new state law that lawmakers consider regulate age-appropriate classroom materials.

Under Senate File 496, teachers are prohibited from providing publications that depict sex acts. They are also banned from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation before the seventh grade, according to the Des Moines Register. Schools are required to review the books they make available to students.

In response, the Urbandale Community School District has compiled a list of 374 books. Administrators say these books may contradict the law and teachers have been instructed to remove them from classrooms. This compilation includes notable works such as "The Color Purple," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "1984," according to a copy of the list obtained by the Register.

Also listed are children's books that depict LGBTQ families, such as "Heather Has Two Mommies" by Lesléa Newman. Works that highlight coming-of-age stories about LGBTQ teenagers, like the "Heartstopper" series by Alice Oseman, are also listed.

The list includes books about public figures who identify as LGBTQ, such as "Mayor Pete: The Story of Pete Buttigieg" by Rob Sanders. Popular young adult novels, including "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green, "The Perks of Being A Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky, and "Breaking Dawn," part of the "Twilight" series by Stephenie Meyer, are also listed.

According to the newspaper, some books, like "You Don't Know Everything, Jilly P!," are not solely focused on issues in the LGBTQ community. The novel for children is about a girl whose sister is deaf, but the narrator has two aunts who are married to each other.

The district stated to the Register that without state guidance, officials did not want to leave teachers guessing about the works they could use in their curriculums.

"We had to take a fairly broad interpretation of the law knowing that if our interpretation was too finite, our teachers and administrators could face disciplinary actions according to the new law," the statement said.

The law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May, took effect on July 1. Teachers who keep the listed books in their classrooms could be subjected to penalties beginning in January, the outlet reported.

Supporters of the law argue it was necessary to keep schools free of political agendas and inappropriate, pornographic materials. Critics say it's essentially discrimination against state residents who are LGBTQ and amounts to state-sponsored censorship, according to the Register.

Iowa Senate Education Committee Chair Ken Rozenboom, a Republican from Oskaloosa, had not reviewed the Urbandale schools' list but told the Register he thinks the state's guidelines are clear around sex acts and gender identity.

Iowa House Majority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat from Windsor Heights, however, told the newspaper the list is a "natural consequence of a bill that was passed for political headlines instead of students' best interest." The bill was broadly written and it remains unclear what books are in question, she added.

Urbandale School Board member Dan Gutmann also has issues with the list. Gutmann, an educator and a member of the queer community, said he was unaware the list existed until a reporter sent it to him, according to the Register. He wished the district sought more input from the school board about it beforehand, as he considers the compilation a silencing of the LGBTQ community, the newspaper reported.

"I was a child sitting in an elementary school at one point. I'm also the father of a student," Gutmann said. "I take offense to the idea that my family is age-inappropriate. I find that incredibly offensive."