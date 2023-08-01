Iowa Beats Out Popular Snowbird States as Best State To Retire: Study

Retirees looking to cut costs may want to look past popular destinations like Florida and Arizona and head to the Hawkeye State.

In its annual study released Tuesday, Bankrate, the financial news and research company, said that Iowa has the best bang for your buck, beating out the other 49 states as the best one to retire in, citing numerous factors, including health care, affordability, crime and senior population.

“Choosing where to retire is deeply personal, but Iowa’s affordable cost of living, inexpensive but high-quality health care and low crime make it a compelling option for retirees looking to stretch their retirement income in this economy,” Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey said in a statement.

The report compiled data from the U.S. Census, Council for Community and Economic Research, Kaiser Foundation and the Commonwealth Fund, along with a "number of public and private datasets" to compare states across five categories: affordability, overall well-being, quality/cost of health care, weather and crime.

Affordability was the largest factor, weighing in at 40% against the other categories, Bankrate said. The company's analysis took into account the cost of living index, property taxes, sales tax and homeowners insurance premiums to determine how affordable each state is compared to the others.

Behind Iowa, Delaware placed as the second best, followed by West Virginia, Missouri and Mississippi to round out the top five.

Wyoming ranked sixth, succeeded by Pennsylvania in seventh, Florida in eighth, Hawaii in ninth and Nebraska in 10th.

Alaska was considered the worst state to retire in the study due to its poor rankings in weather, crime and affordability, among other factors.

New York placed 49th and was preceded by California, Washington and Massachusetts in 46th. Bankrate noted states in the Northeast and West received "very poor rankings in terms of affordability, which had the highest weight for this study."

According to Gailey, the overall ranking was largely "split geographically."

"The Midwest and the South claim the top five states, while the Northeast and West claim the bottom five states, primarily because of the differences in cost of living," Gailey said in the statement.

While Iowa was ranked as best overall, the study notes West Virginia is considered the most affordable for retirees. Colorado ranked first for "quality/cost of health care" while Hawaii topped categories in well-being and weather. New Hampshire was determined to have less crime than all of the others.

“For many Americans, a comfortable retirement may feel out of reach,” Gailey said.

“After battling elevated inflation over the last two years, relocating to find cheaper housing or a lower cost of living may be a good alternative for retirees who have tighter budgets but want to retire comfortably."