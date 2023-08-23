Investigations Begin into ‘Organized Arson’ as Wildfires Spread Across Greece
At least 350 fires are burning across a country already scarred by blazes earlier this summer
Firefighters from across Europe have arrived in Greece to help tackle around 350 wildfires spreading across the country, as investigations begin into what authorities suspect may have been organized arson.
Crews from Germany, Sweden, Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Cyprus have come to the country's aid, offering water-dropping aircraft, water tanks and firefighters.
Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes Tuesday and Wednesday, while the bodies of 18 migrants were discovered burned to death close to the border with Turkey.
The fires have come close to the capital, Athens, with over 200 firefighters battling a blaze around 12 miles north of the city. Athens itself has been covered in smoke and ash since the fire began Tuesday.
Where another fire burned out of control in Alexandroupolis, a Supreme Court prosecutor, Georgia Adilini, asked the city's prosecutor to begin investigating possible organized arson.
- More Than 600 Firefighters Backed by Water-Dropping Aircraft Struggle to Control Wildfires in Greece
- Chances of More Flight Disruption as Wildfire Smoke Spreads Across Northern US
- Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation
- Wildfire in Greece Triggers Explosions at Ammunition Depot and Relocation of Fighter Jets
- Pure Blue and Then Gray Ash: Images Reveal Devastating Effect of Wildfires in Greece
It comes after another local politician said the fire there had started in several places simultaneously.
The timelapse below from NASA's Earth Observatory shows the plume of smoke from the fire in Alexandroupolis stretching across the country towards Italy.
On the island of Kefalonia, a firefighter was arrested Tuesday, accused of five cases of arson related to wildfires there. Two of those took place this year.
This week's fires are not the first of the summer for Greece, after mass evacuations on the island of Rhodes and blazes on Corfu and Evia in July.
"This summer is the worst since meteorological data began to be collected," Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.
Elsewhere in Europe, the Canary Islands and Tenerife have also faced wildfires, forcing locals and tourists to flee.
