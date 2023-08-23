Investigations Begin into ‘Organized Arson’ as Wildfires Spread Across Greece - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Investigations Begin into ‘Organized Arson’ as Wildfires Spread Across Greece

At least 350 fires are burning across a country already scarred by blazes earlier this summer

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Firefighters from across Europe have arrived in Greece to help tackle around 350 wildfires spreading across the country, as investigations begin into what authorities suspect may have been organized arson.

Crews from Germany, Sweden, Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Cyprus have come to the country's aid, offering water-dropping aircraft, water tanks and firefighters.

Firefighters battle one of the wildfires in Alexandroupolis, in northeastern Greece, August 23 2023Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes Tuesday and Wednesday, while the bodies of 18 migrants were discovered burned to death close to the border with Turkey.

The fires have come close to the capital, Athens, with over 200 firefighters battling a blaze around 12 miles north of the city. Athens itself has been covered in smoke and ash since the fire began Tuesday.

Where another fire burned out of control in Alexandroupolis, a Supreme Court prosecutor, Georgia Adilini, asked the city's prosecutor to begin investigating possible organized arson.

Read More

It comes after another local politician said the fire there had started in several places simultaneously.

The timelapse below from NASA's Earth Observatory shows the plume of smoke from the fire in Alexandroupolis stretching across the country towards Italy.

On the island of Kefalonia, a firefighter was arrested Tuesday, accused of five cases of arson related to wildfires there. Two of those took place this year.

This week's fires are not the first of the summer for Greece, after mass evacuations on the island of Rhodes and blazes on Corfu and Evia in July.

"This summer is the worst since meteorological data began to be collected," Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Canary Islands and Tenerife have also faced wildfires, forcing locals and tourists to flee.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.