Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat Messages - The Messenger
Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat Messages

The illegal messages were found among five officers during the investigation into another officer

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
A captured Nazi swastika flag, signed by original members of the SAS, is shown at a museum exhibition.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Germany have reported Nazi symbols in chat messages involving police officers from three different districts.

They also reportedly found child pornography as part of the investigation.

Euronews reported that five officers are involved in the illegal images.

Three belong to the police headquarters in Recklinghausen, and one each to the police in Kleve and Borken.

According to public prosecutor Annette Milk, they came across the chats during investigations into a sixth suspect. The public prosecutor's office has charged the now-former police officer with exchanging right-wing extremist symbols in chats and possessing and distributing child pornography.

"The allegations shocked me," Friederike Zurhausen, the police chief of Recklinghausen, said in a statement. "The allegations are so serious that after examining each individual case, I immediately banned the three officers from conducting official business."

German law explicitly prohibits publicly denying the Holocaust and spreading Nazi propaganda. That includes sharing images such as swastikas and making statements in support of Adolf Hitler. The Nazi party was elected to power 90 years ago, leading the country into World War II and the Holocaust.

A report on racism in Germany released at the beginning of the year found that it is a major threat to democracy.

"It is a major threat to democracy," Reem Alabali-Radovan, the nation's first antiracism commissioner, said.

