Investigation Launched After South Carolina Shoplifting Suspect Dies in Custody

An investigation has been initiated after a man wanted for shoplifting died while in custody on Wednesday in South Carolina, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
Deputies handcuffed the man and were walking him back to a police car after he had been Tased during his apprehension when he started showing signs of medical distress, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported.
"A deputy [had earlier] encountered the man at a store in Red Bank and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant for shoplifting," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the department statement.
"The deputy approached the man and started a conversation; however, the man ran away after being informed about the outstanding warrant."
Koon said deputies followed the man into the woods and used a Taser to subdue him after he was "noncompliant with verbal commands."
Koon added that three deputies are on paid administrative leave following the incident, in accordance with department policy.
“Work is already underway to confirm what happened in this situation and what caused the man’s death,” Koon said. “In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation."
The county coroner had not publicly identified the man as of Thursday.
