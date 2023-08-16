Invasive Raccoons Set Loose by Nazis Are Getting Drunk, Invading Homes, and Killing Pets - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Invasive Raccoons Set Loose by Nazis Are Getting Drunk, Invading Homes, and Killing Pets

Berthold Langenhorst, who works for the nature organization Nabu and confirmed: 'They like beer'

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Raccoons are causing unimaginable terror across Germany, as the pesky creatures have been guzzling beer, trashing homes, and even eating the occasional pet.

Local German media reports that people have come home to find that raccoons have caused more than €10,000 ($10,875.50) in damages in their kitchens. They also have eaten pet bunny rabbits and fish.

Some have even claimed the unwelcomed houseguests will drink their beer, a claim supported by Berthold Langenhorst, who works for the nature organization Nabu and confirmed: "They like beer."

Raccoons have become public menaces in Germany
Raccoons have become public menaces in GermanyGetty Images

The population of raccoons has grown exponentially over the years, and many Germans believe it has officially gotten out of control. These animal bandits were first released into the German wild when the Nazis were in power.

Last year, Germany's National Hunting Association said that it killed a record 200,000 raccoons to try to control the population. Less than 20 years ago, the group was killing less than 10,000 per year.

Read More

According to the Telegraph, Berlin's senate refused to sanction killing the raccoons last year. Instead, lawmakers encouraged the public to lock up their bins properly.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.