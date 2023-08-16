Invasive Raccoons Set Loose by Nazis Are Getting Drunk, Invading Homes, and Killing Pets

Raccoons are causing unimaginable terror across Germany, as the pesky creatures have been guzzling beer, trashing homes, and even eating the occasional pet.

Local German media reports that people have come home to find that raccoons have caused more than €10,000 ($10,875.50) in damages in their kitchens. They also have eaten pet bunny rabbits and fish.

Some have even claimed the unwelcomed houseguests will drink their beer, a claim supported by Berthold Langenhorst, who works for the nature organization Nabu and confirmed: "They like beer."

Raccoons have become public menaces in Germany Getty Images

The population of raccoons has grown exponentially over the years, and many Germans believe it has officially gotten out of control. These animal bandits were first released into the German wild when the Nazis were in power.

Last year, Germany's National Hunting Association said that it killed a record 200,000 raccoons to try to control the population. Less than 20 years ago, the group was killing less than 10,000 per year.

According to the Telegraph, Berlin's senate refused to sanction killing the raccoons last year. Instead, lawmakers encouraged the public to lock up their bins properly.