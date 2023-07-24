Police in five countries broke up an international network that’s accused of smuggling thousands of Cuban migrants into the European Union, Interpol announced Monday.
The ring charged each person €9,000 (nearly $10,000) for transit to Europe and fake documents, the international law enforcement platform said in a statement.
“Some of the most vulnerable migrants, which included minors, were subjected to scams, robberies and extortion, with some women transferred to other criminal groups for sexual exploitation,” Interpol said.
The migrants’ European route started in Serbia, which until recently offered visa-free entry to Cuban nationals. From there they were smuggled into Greece and then flown into Spain.
“It is estimated some 5,000 Cuban nationals were successfully smuggled into the EU, generating a profit of around €45 million,” Interpol said.
Cuba is suffering a severe economic crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and medicine driving a record-breaking exodus of migrants to the United States and elsewhere.
“Cuba resembles more or less some kind of a concentration camp in which your only option is to die in silence and not complain,” a migrant named Fernando Almeyda Rodriguez told the Independent after Serbia changed its visa rules.
“A lot of these are humanitarian cases or refugee cases and you close the door to them?”
The investigation began in 2021. Last month, police in Serbia, Greece, and Spain seized 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles, and 144 bank accounts, and €100,000 in cash during raids on the smuggling ring.
Interpol said that migrants initially took commercial flights directly to Russia, where smugglers offered two options: To be smuggled across the Russian-Finnish land border, or to be flown to Serbia.
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ring altered its route, with Cubans flown to Serbia via Germany, from where groups of migrants were forced to walk without supplies to Greece and North Macedonia.
Of the 65 people arrested, 25 were Cuban nationals.
