Interpol Busts Cuba Smuggling Ring That Brought 5,000 to Europe - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
A woman walks past graffiti of the Cuban flag in a street in Havana on June 27, 2023. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Police in five countries broke up an international network that’s accused of smuggling thousands of Cuban migrants into the European Union, Interpol announced Monday.

The ring charged each person €9,000 (nearly $10,000) for transit to Europe and fake documents, the international law enforcement platform said in a statement. 

“Some of the most vulnerable migrants, which included minors, were subjected to scams, robberies and extortion, with some women transferred to other criminal groups for sexual exploitation,” Interpol said.

The migrants’ European route started in Serbia, which until recently offered visa-free entry to Cuban nationals. From there they were smuggled into Greece and then flown into Spain. 

Read More

“It is estimated some 5,000 Cuban nationals were successfully smuggled into the EU, generating a profit of around €45 million,” Interpol said

Cuba is suffering a severe economic crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and medicine driving a record-breaking exodus of migrants to the United States and elsewhere.

“Cuba resembles more or less some kind of a concentration camp in which your only option is to die in silence and not complain,” a migrant named Fernando Almeyda Rodriguez told the Independent after Serbia changed its visa rules. 

“A lot of these are humanitarian cases or refugee cases and you close the door to them?”

The investigation began in 2021. Last month, police in Serbia, Greece, and Spain seized 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles, and 144 bank accounts, and €100,000 in cash during raids on the smuggling ring.

Interpol said that migrants initially took commercial flights directly to Russia, where smugglers offered two options:  To be smuggled across the Russian-Finnish land border, or to be flown to Serbia. 

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ring altered its route, with Cubans flown to Serbia via Germany, from where groups of migrants were forced to walk without supplies to Greece and North Macedonia. 

Of the 65 people arrested, 25 were Cuban nationals. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.