Internet Detectives Help Woman Find Wedding Dress Her Parents Accidentally Donated to Goodwill

Internet sleuths saved the day for Bailey Dobson, whose parents accidentally donated her wedding dress.
Dobson bought the dress for her December wedding, but her parents mistakenly donated it to an Arkansas Goodwill after a garage sale. There, Amber Skinner, an avid thrifter, purchased the dress with plans to resell it for about $50, the Washington Post reported.
The 19-year-old bride-to-be had stored her wedding dress in a spare bedroom at her parents' house, next to old formal and prom gowns. That's where it got mixed up with the dresses and carted off to the thrift store. When Dobson realized the mistake, she turned to social media to help her find her dream dress.
Messages poured in alerting Skinner of the mistaken donation, and she quickly closed the eBay listing and made arrangements to return the dress to Dobson, the newspaper said.
"I just can't imagine how much stress they had been going through," Skinner told the Washington Post.
Thrilled by Skinner's generosity, Dobson said she plans to invite Skinner to her wedding.
"She’s like the miracle worker of the day," Dobson said.
