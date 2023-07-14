Intense Video Shows Mom Rescuing Baby Seconds Before Roof Collapses

A mother in Cambodia acted quickly on her feet and narrowly saved her child seconds before the roof of her home collapsed — and it was caught on camera.
The video, from Viral Press via the New York Post, shows shopkeeper Pip Srey holding a baby with three other children in a room in Phnom Penh.
Soon, a loud sound is heard and the mother and two children begin to run away. One child, who was sitting in a baby rocker, remained in the room until Srey dashed back and rescued the child mere moments before the roof of the room came crashing down.
- Baby Gorilla Bruno Is Helped to Feet by Mom in Tender Video
- Ceiling of Middle School Gym Collapses on Girl’s Volleyball Team, Killing 11
- ‘RHOP’s Chris Samuels Wanted to ‘Fight for the Relationship’ Before Monique Filed for Divorce, Says Source
- Teen Injured When Roof of Abandoned Mall Collapses Underneath Him
- Shocking Video Shows Rescue of Man Trapped Atop Car in China’s Raging Floods
"He would have died if the roof fell on him. It was just my instinct to run away when I saw the roof falling down," Srey told Viral Press, per the New York Post. "Something made me look back, and I saw him there, so I just ran over and grabbed him."
Builders reportedly blamed the July 3 roof collapse on a combination of poor construction and heavy rainfall that caused weak points in the structure, the outlet reported.
"There was no water-proofing in the original plans for the house. All of the rain has made the ceiling weaker. It is because of poor construction," one of the workers told Viral Press.
"People should be aware of this when they buy homes, as one day it could fall down, just like what happened here," the worker added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews