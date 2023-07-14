Intense Video Shows Mom Rescuing Baby Seconds Before Roof Collapses - The Messenger
Intense Video Shows Mom Rescuing Baby Seconds Before Roof Collapses

The scary incident was blamed on poor construction and heavy rainfall

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
A mother whisked her child to safety in the nick of time when the roof of their home collapsed on July 3 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.Viral Press/Screengrab

A mother in Cambodia acted quickly on her feet and narrowly saved her child seconds before the roof of her home collapsed — and it was caught on camera.

The video, from Viral Press via the New York Post, shows shopkeeper Pip Srey holding a baby with three other children in a room in Phnom Penh.

Soon, a loud sound is heard and the mother and two children begin to run away. One child, who was sitting in a baby rocker, remained in the room until Srey dashed back and rescued the child mere moments before the roof of the room came crashing down.

"He would have died if the roof fell on him. It was just my instinct to run away when I saw the roof falling down," Srey told Viral Press, per the New York Post. "Something made me look back, and I saw him there, so I just ran over and grabbed him." 

Builders reportedly blamed the July 3 roof collapse on a combination of poor construction and heavy rainfall that caused weak points in the structure, the outlet reported.

"There was no water-proofing in the original plans for the house. All of the rain has made the ceiling weaker. It is because of poor construction," one of the workers told Viral Press.

"People should be aware of this when they buy homes, as one day it could fall down, just like what happened here," the worker added.

