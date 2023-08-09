Instructor Crashes Car Into Colorado Driving School Second Day on Job - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Instructor Crashes Car Into Colorado Driving School Second Day on Job

One person suffered a minor injury in the accident, police said

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The driving instructor responsible for this was cited for a violation.Lakewood Police Department

A newly-hired driving instructor in Colorado crashed their car into the driving school on Tuesday, according to police and the business owner.

One person suffered a minor injury in the accident, according to Lakewood police, while "several people were able to dive out of harm's way."

"The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation," police said on X (formally Twitter), along with a picture of a car driven halfway into the "Learn to Drive" Community Driving School.

Read More

Steve Rohman, owner of the school, told local station Denver News 7 it was the unidentified driver's second day on the job.

The car that crashed into the building was their personal vehicle, not one used by the business for instruction, Denver 7 reported.

The driver is no longer employed at Community Driving School, Rohman noted, per the station.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.