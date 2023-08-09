Instructor Crashes Car Into Colorado Driving School Second Day on Job

A newly-hired driving instructor in Colorado crashed their car into the driving school on Tuesday, according to police and the business owner.
One person suffered a minor injury in the accident, according to Lakewood police, while "several people were able to dive out of harm's way."
"The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation," police said on X (formally Twitter), along with a picture of a car driven halfway into the "Learn to Drive" Community Driving School.
Steve Rohman, owner of the school, told local station Denver News 7 it was the unidentified driver's second day on the job.
The car that crashed into the building was their personal vehicle, not one used by the business for instruction, Denver 7 reported.
The driver is no longer employed at Community Driving School, Rohman noted, per the station.
