Instagram Star Who Modeled Abandoned Clothes at Taiwan Laundromat Dead at 87
Hsu Sho-er and husband Chang Wan-ji went viral showing off creative outfits of forgotten clothes
Octagenerian Hsu Sho-er — who went viral with her husband on Instagram Wantshowasyoung modeling outfits of clothing left behind at their Taiwan laundromat — has died, her grandson announced on his grandparents' page.
She was 87.
"Our dearest and loveliest grandma had left us in the morning of May 23," wrote Reef Chang, who helped his grandparents give the clothes new life.
"A special thank to everyone who has accompanied us on this amazing journey over the years."
When Chang noticed his grandmother and grandfather Chang Wan-ji becoming bored during Covid-19 as business slowed at the laundromat they had owned for over 70 years, he decided to style them in the forgotten clothes at the business.
He then photographed the "models" and posted the shoots on the Instagram page Want Show As Young, attracting more than 627,000 followers, and stories in numerous national and international news outlets.
“My grandson is very creative,” Hsu told the New York Times. “His creativity has made us happy, and other people, too.”
