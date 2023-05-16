The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Instagram Influencer Earned Millions By Swindling Older Americans With Romance Scams and Fake Gold Transfers

    Mona Montrage sent one victim a fake marriage certificate

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

    An Instagram influencer has been arrested after allegedly acquiring over $2 million in fraudulent funds from multiple victims she targeted in romance scams, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

    The Justice Department alleges Mona Montage was part of a criminal enterprise based in West Africa that committed a series of fraud crimes against people and businesses in the United States from 2013 to 2019.

    Someone from the group would create a fake identity, reach out to victims over social media and decieve them into thinking they were in a relationship in order to gain their trust before convincing them under false pretenses to transfer money to them, the release said.

    Montage is a popular influencer in Ghana with the username “Hajia4Reall” and has 4.2 million followers on Instagram at one point, according to the DOJ release.

    There were several ways she would convince victims to send money, according to the department. Montage would allegedly tell victims she was under investigation by the FBI and needed money to resolve it or needed payments to transport gold to the U.S. from oversees or needed money to help a Army officer in Afghanistan.

    In one case, Montage allegedly used her real name with the victim and sent them a tribal marriage certificate showing they had been married in Ghana. She then convinced them to send around $89,000 over 82 wire transfers under the pretense that the money was needed to help her father’s farm, according to the Justice Department.

    Montrage was arrested in the United Kingdom in November, and extradited to the U.S. last week, according to the release. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy to receive stolen money.

