Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch Found Dead in Burned-Out Car in Georgia - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch Found Dead in Burned-Out Car in Georgia

The 22-year-old was known as Beauty Katera online, and posted videos of herself dancing and letting loose at the roller rink

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Influencer Beauty Couch, 22, was found dead in a wooded area.Beauty Couch/Instagram

The remains of a 22-year-old roller-skating Instagram influencer were recovered Wednesday from a burned-out vehicle — and police suspect foul play in her death.

The incinerated vehicle containing the body of Beauty Couch was found in a wooded area off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street in Austell, Georgia, Cobb County Police confirm.

Beauty Couch
Couch was known for her rollerskating, and posted videos of herself dancing and letting loose at the roller rink.Beauty Couch/Instagram

The influencer was from Austell, a suburb west of Atlanta.

Firefighters were summoned to extinguish the blaze at around 12:20 p.m. It is unclear how Couch died.

Austell Police have learned the vehicle belonged to Couch's adoptive parents, but that she primarily used the car.

Influencer Beauty Couch who was found dead.
Couch's body was found in a car the belonged to her adoptive parents.Beauty Couch/Instagram
Read More

The last time she was seen alive was on Tuesday.

Couch operated on Instagram under the handle Beauty Katera.

She had nearly 150,000 followers, and posted videos of herself dancing and letting loose at the roller rink.

At this time, police have no persons of interest or suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at (770) 499-4111.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.