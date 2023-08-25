Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch Found Dead in Burned-Out Car in Georgia

The remains of a 22-year-old roller-skating Instagram influencer were recovered Wednesday from a burned-out vehicle — and police suspect foul play in her death.
The incinerated vehicle containing the body of Beauty Couch was found in a wooded area off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street in Austell, Georgia, Cobb County Police confirm.
The influencer was from Austell, a suburb west of Atlanta.
Firefighters were summoned to extinguish the blaze at around 12:20 p.m. It is unclear how Couch died.
Austell Police have learned the vehicle belonged to Couch's adoptive parents, but that she primarily used the car.
The last time she was seen alive was on Tuesday.
Couch operated on Instagram under the handle Beauty Katera.
She had nearly 150,000 followers, and posted videos of herself dancing and letting loose at the roller rink.
At this time, police have no persons of interest or suspects in the case.
Anyone who may have information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at (770) 499-4111.
