Inside the Texas Prison Where Elizabeth Holmes Is Serving Her Shortened Sentence
The former Theranos CEO's prison sentence was recently shortened to two years with a new release date set to December 2032
While her prison sentence has been shortened by two years, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes still has years ahead of her at FPC Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.
Holmes, who entered the facility on May 30, has a new release date set to Dec. 29, 2032. Last year, she was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for convincing doctors and patients to use Theranos' blood-testing services, despite her knowledge that the services did not work correctly.
Additionally, Holmes, along with her ex-partner and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was ordered by courts to pay $452 million in restitution to investors.
So what is her life like now?
- Elizabeth Holmes Expected to Report to Prison in Texas
- Elizabeth Holmes Starts Her Prison Sentence Today for Theranos Fraud
- Elizabeth Holmes Gets Prison Term Shortened By Two Years, Records Reveal
- Elizabeth Holmes Enters Texas Prison to Begin 11-Year Sentence for Notorious Blood-Testing Hoax
- Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers File Motion to Delay Prison Sentence, Again
The minimal-security women's prison is currently also home to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, who began serving her five-month sentence in May as well. (Shah's prison consultant Justin Paperny declined to confirm whether the two women had met due to security reasons.)
In a recent email to The Messenger, Shah shared opportunities to remain productive, from teaching pilates, going to Church and tutoring GED and ESL [English as a second language] students.
"I find meaning by helping other women here at Bryan by finding ways to make a positive impact in their lives to help them find purpose," Shah said, "which gives me purpose and a drive to do better."
The Bryan facility currently has 627 inmates currently on the 37-acre site. The incarcerated women are expected to follow a rigid timetable that starts work at 6 a.m. Those eligible are assigned jobs in fields such as food service and factory work, earning between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour.”
Other details about daily life, according to the official inmate admission and orientation handbook:
- Inmates are responsible for making their own beds daily
- Inmates are responsible for removing trash and sweeping and mopping their room's floor
- Jewelry, like a plain wedding band or religious medallion, can be worn but cannot exceed $100 in value
- Approved personal photographs are allowed
- Letters, books, newspapers and magazines are also allowed as long as they can fit in the inmate's designated storage space
- There are recreation, leisure, wellness and social programs ranging from arts and hobby crafts to music and table games.
There are additional programs like Occupational Education, Apprenticeship and the Parenting Program, which Holmes — who is a mother of two — could be interested in.
According to the handbook, the program "provides inmates information and counseling through directed classes on how to enhance their relationship with their children even while incarcerated." It also "includes a classroom and a visitation component."
A representative for Holmes did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
With reporting by Elizabeth Rosner
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews