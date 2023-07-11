While her prison sentence has been shortened by two years, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes still has years ahead of her at FPC Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Holmes, who entered the facility on May 30, has a new release date set to Dec. 29, 2032. Last year, she was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for convincing doctors and patients to use Theranos' blood-testing services, despite her knowledge that the services did not work correctly.

Additionally, Holmes, along with her ex-partner and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was ordered by courts to pay $452 million in restitution to investors.

So what is her life like now?

Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

The minimal-security women's prison is currently also home to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, who began serving her five-month sentence in May as well. (Shah's prison consultant Justin Paperny declined to confirm whether the two women had met due to security reasons.)

In a recent email to The Messenger, Shah shared opportunities to remain productive, from teaching pilates, going to Church and tutoring GED and ESL [English as a second language] students.

"I find meaning by helping other women here at Bryan by finding ways to make a positive impact in their lives to help them find purpose," Shah said, "which gives me purpose and a drive to do better."

The Bryan facility currently has 627 inmates currently on the 37-acre site. The incarcerated women are expected to follow a rigid timetable that starts work at 6 a.m. Those eligible are assigned jobs in fields such as food service and factory work, earning between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour.”

Other details about daily life, according to the official inmate admission and orientation handbook:

Inmates are responsible for making their own beds daily

Inmates are responsible for removing trash and sweeping and mopping their room's floor

Jewelry, like a plain wedding band or religious medallion, can be worn but cannot exceed $100 in value

Approved personal photographs are allowed

Letters, books, newspapers and magazines are also allowed as long as they can fit in the inmate's designated storage space

There are recreation, leisure, wellness and social programs ranging from arts and hobby crafts to music and table games.

There are additional programs like Occupational Education, Apprenticeship and the Parenting Program, which Holmes — who is a mother of two — could be interested in.

According to the handbook, the program "provides inmates information and counseling through directed classes on how to enhance their relationship with their children even while incarcerated." It also "includes a classroom and a visitation component."

A representative for Holmes did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

With reporting by Elizabeth Rosner