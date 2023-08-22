Inside the Operation to Airlift 136 Rescue Pets Out of Maui After Devastating Wildfire - The Messenger
Inside the Operation to Airlift 136 Rescue Pets Out of Maui After Devastating Wildfire

The evacuation makes room for dozens of animals that were injured, lost or abandoned after the blaze

Diane Herbst
A Southwest flight attendant greeting one of the 136 pets on the Maui airliftStephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines emergency airlift took off from Maui on Aug. 18 on a rescue mission: To save 136 pets in shelters on the wildfire devastated island.

The flight from Hawaii to the mainland US allows the pets that were housed at the Maui Humane Society to find forever homes.

And it makes room at the Maui shelter for the dozens of pets that were injured, abandoned or separated from their families when a deadly wildfire destroyed the town of Lahaina.

The operation was organized by Virginia-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, which partnered with Southwest Airlines, Greater Good Charities and the Maui Humane Society.

“We're just really grateful to be able to help,” Mirah Horowitz, founder and CEO of Lucky Dog, tells The Messenger.  

Maui animal airlift
A dog getting ready for the flightGreater Good Charities

“When you see something like that happen there, at least for me there's this desire to ‘How can I help, what can I do?’”

Horowitz reached out to Southwest Airlines, which helped her evacuate animals from Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria struck in 2017. Her message: Would the airline do it again, this time for Maui?

“They almost instantaneously said yes,” says Horowitz, who alerted Greater Good Charities that she had a plane at the ready. 

Maui animal airlift
Cats and dogs on the way to their forever homes on the mainlandSouthwest Airlines

On Thursday, Horowitz was on the plane from Oakland, California, carrying 9,000 pounds of pet food and supplies, as well as “Good Packs” — backpacks filled with t-shirts, blankets, flashlights, socks and hygiene kits.

With the help of an army of volunteers, including veterinarians, the 103 cats and 33 dogs were loaded onto the cabin of the passenger plane Friday for a flight to Portland, Oregon. 

“Everyone did great,” says Horowitz. 

Maui animal airlift
One of the dogs on the emergency airliftStephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

The adoptable pets are now seeking forever homes at shelters in Oregon and northern California.

They are at: Oregon Humane SocietyBerkeley Humane, Marin Humane, Animal Rescue Foundation, East Bay SPCA, Tri City Animal Shelter and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS)

Lucky Dog has raised over $15,000 to help Maui’s homeless and displaced pets, and Horowitz anticipates that she and her all-volunteer group will continue their aid, including future airlifts. 

