This Is the Moment Police Caught Casey Anthony in a Bizarre Lie. It Turned Them Against Her

Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Casey Anthony strolled into the offices on the Universal Studios backlot as if she had been there hundreds of times before.

It was shortly after noon on July 16, 2008, and Anthony was flanked by three police detectives and a Universal Studios manager. She did not have an employee badge, but the 22-year-old insisted that she was an employee at the theme park.

It was the first full day of the investigation into the disappearance of Anthony's 2-year-old daughter Caylee, who had been missing for a month.

Caylee Anthony, 2, was last seen alive on June 16, 2008, when her mother Casey Anthony drove away from her family's home in a white Pontiac. Orange County Sheriff's Department

For nearly 10 minutes, Anthony and the officers wandered aimlessly around the maze of cubicles and offices before she finally hit a dead end: there was a wall in front of her. One one side was a locked office. On the other side was a men's room. There was nowhere for her to go.

Finally, Anthony sighed deeply and turned around to face the detectives. She shoved her hands in her back pockets. "OK," she said slowly, according to court testimony. "I don't work here."

Detectives later said this was the moment that they turned against the young mother. They previously has suspicions about Casey Anthony's account of what happened to little Caylee, but her over-the-top stunt at Universal Studios caused her entire story to unravel.

Detective Yuri Melich recounted that he pulled Anthony into a conference room right then and there to confront her. He was at the end of his rope.

"I know, and you know, that everything you've told me is a lie," he said to Anthony

"Not everything," she replied.

"Well, pretty much everything," Melich said. "Now is the time that the lies and the fibs are going to stop, and you're going to tell me what's really going on."

Casey Anthony stands in the courtroom for the entrance of the jury before the start of court in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011, in Orlando, Florida. Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images

Anthony had claimed that she had spent the previous month looking for her daughter, including asking her coworkers for help. When authorities asked her where she worked, she told them Universal Studios—but she hadn't been there for two years. Casey was in fact unemployed at the time, and most of the "coworkers" she said had helped her look for her daughter didn't even exist, police later determined.

Three years later, Anthony was infamously acquitted of murdering her daughter — but convicted of four counts of lying to police. The convictions stemmed from her behavior in the Universal Studios offices that day.

'I'll Never Forget That Day as Long as I Live'

Anthony had chosen the building at Universal Studios seemingly at random and told police she worked there.

For the workers returning from lunch that day, the entire scene was confusing—and one they would never forget. Anthony — whom they had never met — was brightly waving to them as if they were friends.

"I was by the reception desk," says Alejandro Caldera, who was a contractor for Universal at the time. "And this pretty girl walked past and was like, 'Oh, hey, you! How's it going?' She was really cheerful."

"The receptionist and I sort of looked at each other for a second," Caldera continues. "And I was like 'Who the hell was that?' She said, 'I have no idea.'"

Caldera — and all the other employees — would soon learn who Casey Anthony was. Within a week, she became a top news story when she was arrested for Caylee's disappearance.

By the time Caylee's body was found in a trash bag near the family home five months later, Anthony had become a household name.

But Caldera and other employees didn't know what was happening on July 16.

"We weren't 100% sure what was going on in the moment," says Caldera, "but we knew that she didn't work there. It was all a really weird charade."

While the detectives were grilling Anthony, two other officers — a man and a woman — were asking Universal employees if they had ever met Anthony.

"I told the cops that I had never seen that woman before in my life," says Caldera. "They smirked at each other and the lady said, 'Think real hard. Are you sure?' And I said I would remember a woman who looked like that. And they laughed at that."

A second Universal employee who still works in the same building confirms that authorities interviewed everyone on the scene to see if Anthony worked on the premises. Nobody recognized her.

"I'll never forget that day as long as I live," says Caldera. "I tell this story at parties. People are still amazed at how easily Casey Anthony could lie, but I've seen it firsthand. It's a sight to behold."