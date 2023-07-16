This Is the Moment Police Caught Casey Anthony in a Bizarre Lie. It Turned Them Against Her
A detective confronted her immediately after and said: 'Everything you've told me is a lie'
Casey Anthony strolled into the offices on the Universal Studios backlot as if she had been there hundreds of times before.
It was shortly after noon on July 16, 2008, and Anthony was flanked by three police detectives and a Universal Studios manager. She did not have an employee badge, but the 22-year-old insisted that she was an employee at the theme park.
It was the first full day of the investigation into the disappearance of Anthony's 2-year-old daughter Caylee, who had been missing for a month.
- ‘I Still Feel Sick to My Stomach’: Casey Anthony Trial Haunts Juror 12 Years Later (Exclusive)
- ’15 Years of Hell’: Caylee Anthony’s Family Is ‘Still in an Enormous Amount of Pain’ (Exclusive)
- Casey Anthony’s Lonely Life 15 Years Later: ‘People Hate Her and She Knows It’ (Exclusive)
- Meet the New York Yankees’ Ambidextrous Prospect Anthony Seigler
- Anthony Davis Signs Record-Breaking Extension with the Lakers
For nearly 10 minutes, Anthony and the officers wandered aimlessly around the maze of cubicles and offices before she finally hit a dead end: there was a wall in front of her. One one side was a locked office. On the other side was a men's room. There was nowhere for her to go.
Finally, Anthony sighed deeply and turned around to face the detectives. She shoved her hands in her back pockets. "OK," she said slowly, according to court testimony. "I don't work here."
Detectives later said this was the moment that they turned against the young mother. They previously has suspicions about Casey Anthony's account of what happened to little Caylee, but her over-the-top stunt at Universal Studios caused her entire story to unravel.
Detective Yuri Melich recounted that he pulled Anthony into a conference room right then and there to confront her. He was at the end of his rope.
"I know, and you know, that everything you've told me is a lie," he said to Anthony
"Not everything," she replied.
"Well, pretty much everything," Melich said. "Now is the time that the lies and the fibs are going to stop, and you're going to tell me what's really going on."
Anthony had claimed that she had spent the previous month looking for her daughter, including asking her coworkers for help. When authorities asked her where she worked, she told them Universal Studios—but she hadn't been there for two years. Casey was in fact unemployed at the time, and most of the "coworkers" she said had helped her look for her daughter didn't even exist, police later determined.
Three years later, Anthony was infamously acquitted of murdering her daughter — but convicted of four counts of lying to police. The convictions stemmed from her behavior in the Universal Studios offices that day.
'I'll Never Forget That Day as Long as I Live'
Anthony had chosen the building at Universal Studios seemingly at random and told police she worked there.
For the workers returning from lunch that day, the entire scene was confusing—and one they would never forget. Anthony — whom they had never met — was brightly waving to them as if they were friends.
"I was by the reception desk," says Alejandro Caldera, who was a contractor for Universal at the time. "And this pretty girl walked past and was like, 'Oh, hey, you! How's it going?' She was really cheerful."
"The receptionist and I sort of looked at each other for a second," Caldera continues. "And I was like 'Who the hell was that?' She said, 'I have no idea.'"
Caldera — and all the other employees — would soon learn who Casey Anthony was. Within a week, she became a top news story when she was arrested for Caylee's disappearance.
By the time Caylee's body was found in a trash bag near the family home five months later, Anthony had become a household name.
But Caldera and other employees didn't know what was happening on July 16.
"We weren't 100% sure what was going on in the moment," says Caldera, "but we knew that she didn't work there. It was all a really weird charade."
While the detectives were grilling Anthony, two other officers — a man and a woman — were asking Universal employees if they had ever met Anthony.
"I told the cops that I had never seen that woman before in my life," says Caldera. "They smirked at each other and the lady said, 'Think real hard. Are you sure?' And I said I would remember a woman who looked like that. And they laughed at that."
A second Universal employee who still works in the same building confirms that authorities interviewed everyone on the scene to see if Anthony worked on the premises. Nobody recognized her.
"I'll never forget that day as long as I live," says Caldera. "I tell this story at parties. People are still amazed at how easily Casey Anthony could lie, but I've seen it firsthand. It's a sight to behold."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews