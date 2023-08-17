Inside the Midair Fight to Save Pilot of Miami-to-Chile Flight Who Died in the Bathroom: ‘Their Faces Were Pale’

Passengers and an emergency responder recounted the desperate efforts at 35,000 feet to save an airline pilot who suffered an apparent heart attack and died in the bathroom of a long-haul flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile.

Flight LM-505, operated by the Chilean airline LATAM, was about three hours into its eight-hour journey Monday night when pilot Iván Andaur, 56, experienced the grave medical emergency in the plane’s restroom.

“We were having dinner and we began to see a lot of movement among the crew members,” passenger Valentina Belletti told Spanish-language Chilean outlet BioBioChile. “They moved from one side to the other, not running but at a fast pace.”

Members of the crew told passengers that they needed medical assistance and asked whether there was a doctor aboard the plane, Belletti recounted.

Meanwhile, the plane’s other two pilots took charge in the cockpit.

LATAM 'LAN Chile' Airlines Boeing 787-8 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Unfortunately, we did not have the necessary or sufficient supplies to perform a good resuscitation,” a nurse, identified only as Isadora, said on social media, according to the Sun.

Isadora, a second nurse and two doctors tried to revive Andaur, but their efforts were in vain. The Sun did not specify the platform on which Isadora made the remarks.

Isadora called on LATAM “to improve the issue of protocol in case of health and medical emergencies like this where lives can be saved but the resources are needed,” without elaborating on any specific shortcomings.

The passengers were eventually informed that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner would have to land in Panama because they were unable to proceed to Chile with only two pilots — a remark that Belletti found telling.

“When they tell us that we could not continue with two pilots, we already knew that something had happened with one of the pilots, because there were three pilots who made the trip and only two were available,” Belletti said.

As the approximately 270 passengers filed off the plane in Panama, a solemn tone among the crew offered a further clue that something was amiss.

“When you get off a plane, the crew always [says] goodbye to you [in a way that is] super loving,” Belletti said. “But here they were all with a strange expression. The thing was strange.”

Fellow flier Ximena Muñoz Fuenzalida similarly picked up on the crew’s demeanor.

“When they told us that we were going to get off the plane, we knew from the faces of the crew that something serious had happened,” Fuenzalida told the outlet. “Their faces were pale.”

Andaur was pronounced dead in Panama despite efforts by emergency workers to resuscitate him.

In a statement, LATAM extended condolences to the family of Andaur, a 25-year employee.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” the airline said in a statement to The Messenger. “We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm.”

By the time the waylaid passengers were picked up Tuesday morning to finish the trip to Chile, they had pieced together what went wrong and expressed their sympathies to the crew, one flier, Ana María Muñoz, told BioBioChile.

“Each one of us found out in different ways about what had happened and [Tuesday], when they [picked] us up to take us to the airport, everyone already went with a different attitude, understanding and empathizing much more with what had happened,” said Muñoz.

“When the crew arrived at the gate … everyone showed solidarity and began to applaud as a gesture of tribute to the crew and also to the captain who was no longer with us.”

Upon finally touching down in Chile, the crew thanked the passengers for their understanding and received another round of applause, Muñoz said.