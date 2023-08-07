Selena’s Killer Behind Bars: Inside Yolanda Saldívar’s Life of Death Threats, Solitary as She Vies to Get Out
62-year-old killer fan remains in protective custody nearly three decades after gunning down beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
Yolanda Saldívar is one of the most notorious prisoners at Mountain View Unit, a maximum-security women's prison in Gatesville, Texas.
More than 28 years after gunning down beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Saldívar remains in protective custody — confined to a six-by-ten cell for most of the day — due to the numerous death threats she receives from other inmates.
But now Saldívar, who's already filed three appeals since her 1995 conviction, is planning a new bid for freedom, hoping that a parole board will grant her application in early 2025.
It would be the end of a difficult time behind bars for Saldívar, according to court records as well as relatives, former inmates and jail officials who spoke with The Messenger about the woman who took the life of the Tejano star on the verge of crossover success.
On March 31, 1995, Selena confronted Saldívar — then the founder of her fan club — about embezzling $60,000 and had planned to fire her.
During the confrontation, Saldívar shot Selena in the back. The singer died at a hospital of blood loss.
At trial, attorneys for Saldívar claimed that the shooting was accidental and that she had meant to kill herself, not the singer.
Death Threats and Solitary Confinement
Saldívar has been held in protective custody for her entire sentence. She doesn't interact with other prisoners and is released from her cell at different hours from the general population.
In a 2018 interview with Univision's Primer Impacto, Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, says that other inmates continue to threaten Saldívar's life.
"To this day, we still receive letters from women who are in the same prison where they say they are waiting for her," he said in Spanish. "That they are going to kill her. There are bad women in there. Women who have murdered other people in the past. That is why they are in there. They have nothing to lose."
After an incident in 2014 when a fellow inmate tried to attack Saldívar, she was moved to solitary confinement for her own protection. (She has since been returned to protective custody.)
A former inmate tells The Messenger that the general population is aware of Saldívar's presence in the jail, but seldom catches a glimpse of her.
Health Problems and Lawsuits
Saldívar, now 62, has experienced various medical issues behind bars.
While jail officials won't comment on her medical records, Saldívar filed a civil lawsuit in October 2016, alleging that she was being held in unsafe conditions that exacerbated her health problems.
On May 26, 2015, Saldívar fell off a top bunk, hitting her head and hip, and suffering a concussion. Since then, she has complained about chronic headaches, dizziness and blurred vision. She has an exemption that she will always be given a bottom bunk behind bars.
At 4-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 175 lbs., Saldívar acknowledged in a 2017 court filing that she is obese, and claimed that the jail has not made reasonable accommodations for her limited mobility.
She also claimed to be on heart and thyroid medications.
"She was never really healthy, even when she was young," a relative tells The Messenger. "She's not doing well in jail. She will die earlier if she stays there."
But Abraham Quintanilla has little sympathy for Saldívar.
Besides wanting her to stay behind bars, the singer's father has long said he and his family spend little time thinking about her, preferring instead to focus on his daughter's life and legacy.
“When it comes to my family and I, we don’t care about her," he told Primer Impacto. "Because nothing will bring my daughter back.
