Insect Repellent Maker Seeks Volunteers to Stand Outside and Get Bitten By Flies For 8 Hours

Makers of the insect repellent Smidge are calling for volunteers to stand outside for eight hours to measure how many bugs alight upon them. While the idea might sound itchy, there's reportedly a surge of interest in the test.

APS Biocontrol is recruiting 10 brave souls. Participants will apply midge repellent to one arm and leave the other exposed to see the difference in midge landings. This paid trial will take place in either Minard or Inveraray in Argyll, Scotland — a renowned midge hub.

Tiny biting insects, midges are known to engulf Scottish hikers and campers during summertime, as noted by the BBC. However, Dr. Alison Blackwell of APS Biocontrol offers some assurance to potential participants, stating, "When a midge lands on your skin, it kind of wanders around before it starts to bite," she told the outlet. "So at that point, one of the staff running the project will take that insect off, so you get very few bites to be honest."

She also observed a recent decline in midge counts in Scotland, which she attributes to earlier warmer and drier summers. Midges generally thrive in warm and humid conditions prevalent in traditional summer months.

Yet midges continue to be an issue.

Wildlife photographer James Roddie recorded the insects enveloping his legs, head, and hands. He shared his perspective with the BBC, saying, “I personally wouldn't want to take part in a test, simply as I spend a lot of my working life dealing with midges anyway.”

He added, "Midges can add an extra layer of complication for outdoor photography shoots and jobs. They can make things quite uncomfortable, even whilst wearing a midge net and using repellent."

The trial is targeting men and women over the age of 18 to wear the repellent for the claimed effective duration of eight hours.

Dr. Blackwell highlighted the excitement from potential volunteers, stating, "It's probably because we are paying people," she told the outlet. "But a lot of people are actually fascinated by midges anyway, so people will come out because they want to see what's going on."