Innocent Man Who Spent 17 Years Behind Bars May Owe Prison Thousands for Room and Board

A British man who spent 17 years behind bars after being wrongly convicted of rape may owe the U.K. Prison Service thousands of pounds for "board and lodging," the Manchester Evening News reported.

Andy Malkinson, 57, was found guilty in 2003 of raping a woman in Salford, England. This week, a Court of Appeal exonerated him and ruled that DNA evidence proved another man was responsible.

Malkinson is set to receive financial compensation for his wrongful conviction, but the Ministry of Justice can take out a portion of the money and give it to the Prison Service because it provided food and shelter during his stay.

Malkinson said the government implemented the archaic rule after the Prison Service lobbied for the change in the early 2000s.

Andy Malkinson speaks outside of the Court of Appeal after the court deemed him innocent. Manchester Evening News/Screenshot

"The result is that even if you fight tooth and nail and gain compensation, you then have to pay the prison service a large chunk of that for so-called 'board and lodgings', which is so abhorrent to me," Malkinson told BBC 4. "I am sickened by it."

Officials told The Sun that compensation is determined on a case-by-case basis, and that it's possible no money will be withdrawn from Malkinson's funds.

Malkinson spent a total of 17 years behind bars, partly because he had always maintained his innocence. If he had admitted to the rape despite knowing he was innocent, he may have been allowed to walk free earlier and enter a recovery program.

He was released in December 2020 but was still labeled a sexual predator, making it impossible for him to fulfill his lifelong love of traveling internationally.

Malkinson said there were large inconsistencies in the prosecution's case from the start. For instance, he looked nothing like the sketch drawn from the victim's memory, and he had no injuries despite the victim telling authorities she had slashed her attacker across the face to defend herself.