Innocent Man Jailed After Thief Used His Old License Plate on Getaway Car

An innocent man has been freed after a botched investigation, centered on an old license plate and racial identification, was dismissed by the police.

Manuel Diego Soza told The Denver Post he was wrongly incarcerated after a thief retrieved his expired license plate from the trash. This plate was subsequently linked to a robbery.

Earlier this year, Soza had discarded his Texas license plate in an AutoZone trash can after affixing his new Colorado plates. Months later, investigators associated the expired plate with the getaway vehicle used by a man accused of stealing a $199 speaker from a Walmart. Both Soza and the accused thief are Hispanic.

A Westminster police officer declared Soza was “clearly” the thief. This assertion was made despite the thief having a neck tattoo, which Soza lacks, and the model and color of the thief’s vehicle differing from Soza's, as reported by the news agency.

"I was lucky enough, fortunate enough to be in a position to hire an attorney and challenge the charge," Soza told The Denver Post. “But how many other Hispanic males are also being brought up in that court, unable to fight it, losing jobs over it, losing opportunities? It just makes me really upset.”

The case, launched in June, was dropped at the end of last month. When investigators ran the plates on the alleged thief’s vehicle, Soza’s name appeared. Besides the differences in vehicles and tattoos, the suspect in the theft was also shorter and younger than Soza.

“He had a neck tattoo; he didn’t look anything like me,” Soza said. “He was just another Hispanic male. I assume the detective saw my name and thought, ‘Hispanic male, this matches somehow.’”

Soza, having spent around $6,000 on his defense, recalled the embarrassment of being led from his apartment in handcuffs and being jailed for six hours before being released on bail. Despite evidence that Soza was not the man captured in surveillance footage, the Westminster prosecutor’s office only recently dropped the case, citing that they did not believe the case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, as reported by the outlet.

Soza, an attorney himself, expressed concerns about the potential impact on his career and is considering filing a lawsuit.

"At a municipal court level, there is less oversight and it creates conditions conducive to an unjust system,” he said. “It’s targeting poor and minority people, and it makes me really upset."