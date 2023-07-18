Innocent Man Jailed After Thief Used His Old License Plate on Getaway Car
Manuel Diego Soza discarded his Texas license plate in an AutoZone trash can after putting on his new Colorado plates
An innocent man has been freed after a botched investigation, centered on an old license plate and racial identification, was dismissed by the police.
Manuel Diego Soza told The Denver Post he was wrongly incarcerated after a thief retrieved his expired license plate from the trash. This plate was subsequently linked to a robbery.
Earlier this year, Soza had discarded his Texas license plate in an AutoZone trash can after affixing his new Colorado plates. Months later, investigators associated the expired plate with the getaway vehicle used by a man accused of stealing a $199 speaker from a Walmart. Both Soza and the accused thief are Hispanic.
A Westminster police officer declared Soza was “clearly” the thief. This assertion was made despite the thief having a neck tattoo, which Soza lacks, and the model and color of the thief’s vehicle differing from Soza's, as reported by the news agency.
- GOP Lawmaker Who Railed Against Unregistered Cars Caught With ‘Fraudulent’ License Plate in Driveway: Report
- Why 800,000 Maryland License Plates Are Advertising a Casino in the Philippines
- Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for Tennessee Man Declared Innocent After 25 Years in Prison
- Man Tries to Thwart Carjacking By Leaping Onto His Own Moving Car
- Illinois Bans Thousands of Vanity License Plates Including MOYST, URUGLY, BADCOP, and More
"I was lucky enough, fortunate enough to be in a position to hire an attorney and challenge the charge," Soza told The Denver Post. “But how many other Hispanic males are also being brought up in that court, unable to fight it, losing jobs over it, losing opportunities? It just makes me really upset.”
The case, launched in June, was dropped at the end of last month. When investigators ran the plates on the alleged thief’s vehicle, Soza’s name appeared. Besides the differences in vehicles and tattoos, the suspect in the theft was also shorter and younger than Soza.
“He had a neck tattoo; he didn’t look anything like me,” Soza said. “He was just another Hispanic male. I assume the detective saw my name and thought, ‘Hispanic male, this matches somehow.’”
Soza, having spent around $6,000 on his defense, recalled the embarrassment of being led from his apartment in handcuffs and being jailed for six hours before being released on bail. Despite evidence that Soza was not the man captured in surveillance footage, the Westminster prosecutor’s office only recently dropped the case, citing that they did not believe the case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, as reported by the outlet.
Soza, an attorney himself, expressed concerns about the potential impact on his career and is considering filing a lawsuit.
"At a municipal court level, there is less oversight and it creates conditions conducive to an unjust system,” he said. “It’s targeting poor and minority people, and it makes me really upset."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews