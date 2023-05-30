Inmate Still on Loose in Mississippi; Four Broke Out Weeks Ago from Same Jail
The troubled jail has alleged deficiencies that led to 'a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths'
One of two prisoners who escaped Monday from a Mississippi jail remained free on Tuesday.
The one on the loose was identified as 31-year-old Joseph Spring. He had been jailed since last November on several charges, including a parole violation.
The local sheriff says Spring and Michael Lewis, 31, had broken through a fence to escape the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County.
They were discovered missing during a morning headcount.
WJTV reported that the pair went into the ceiling of one of the recreation rooms and escaped to the outside through an air duct.
Lewis was captured on Monday evening.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he will face additional escape charges on top of his other charges.
Jail records showed Lewis was arrested last December for reckless driving, DUI, receiving stolen property and driving without insurance.
The escape comes a month after four other prisoners escaped the facility.
Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes escaped on April 22.
They had been incarcerated for a range of felony charges, most involving theft.
Two of the inmates died on the run and the other two were recaptured, according to the Associated Press.
Last July, a federal judge ordered a takeover of the jail due to alleged deficiencies in supervision and staffing that led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”
An appeals court stayed the order to hear the county’s motion for reconsideration.
