Inmate Forced to Undergo Emergency Procedure to Remove Lethal Bag of Fentanyl in Rectum

A 36-year-old inmate was taken to the hospital to have a bag of fentanyl removed from his rectum after corrections staff at a Washington state jail suspected he had smuggled drugs into the facility.
At least two inmates in the same block as the 36-year-old suffered from overdoses and had to be administered Narcan and taken to the hospital, leading staff to question the inmate of the Snohomish County Jail, KIRO reported.
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force assisted with the drug investigation on July 27.
The inmate reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and turn over the drugs, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO.
Detectives requested and were granted a body cavity search warrant to seize the drugs — marking the first time the jail has executed such a search.
The inmate was then transferred to a medical facility where it was discovered he had a bag of fentanyl inside his rectum, the outlet reported.
He was transferred to a different facility after several attempts to retrieve the bag proved unsuccessful.
A gastrointestinal specialist determined he would require a short emergency medical procedure to remove the bag of lethal, and said his life was in danger.
After a successful procedure and retrieval of the drugs, the inmate was taken back to the jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, according to authorities.
