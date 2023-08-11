Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’

An inmate escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center (SRCCC) in Ohio on Thursday by climbing a picnic table that had recently been moved next to a fence by prison staff.

The 27-year-old Massillon woman, who has been convicted of aggravated drug possession, escaped wearing flannel pants, a black hoodie, and no shoes, according to The Repository.

Michael Beebe, SRCCC director, said that she climbed the fence at around 8:20 p.m. local time.

A manager at the facility told the police, who began an immediate search as soon as they arrived.

Beebe asked the U.S. Marshals Service to make capturing the woman a priority.

The prison staff temporarily moved the picnic tables closer to the fence because they were trying to repair a building roof, and didn’t want debris from the roof to fall on inmates sitting at the tables.

"It's lessons learned for us," Beebe said, according to the news outlet. Je said that the tables will be bolted down so they can’t be moved in the future, and that the facility will limit the number of tables in the area.

Beebe said that the community-based correctional facility has a lower security rating than a low-security Ohio prison. Inmates can leave to take part in social activities or programs without escorts.