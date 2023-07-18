‘Inhumane’ or ‘Heroes’: The Brief and Controversial History of Texas Gov. Abbott’s Costly Border Crackdown

The claim that migrants in Texas were officially denied water and pushed back into the Rio Grande is tied to a controversial, $4 billion-plus crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott on human trafficking and drug smuggling across the U.S. border.

About 10,000 state troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the border since Abbott announced "Operation Lone Star" in March 2021.

Abbott, a Republican, said his move came in response to President Biden's immigration policies, under which a record 2.38 million migrants were stopped at the southern border during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

As of May 26, the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard have caught and turned over more than 377,000 migrants who entered the country illegally, made more than 28,560 arrests and seized more than 417 million "lethal" doses of fentanyl statewide, according to the governor's office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greets state troopers and National Guard soldiers in Brownsville, Texas, on May 19. Office of Governor Greg Abbott

Operation Lone Star was expected to cost taxpayers $4.4 billion over its first two years and GOP lawmakers have tentatively earmarked another $4.6 billion for the next two years, the Houston Chronicle reported in January.

At a news conference last month in the border city of Brownsville, Abbott called those assigned to the program "heroes."

"They should be proud of what they've done. I'm proud of what they've done," Abbott said.

"I thank all the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers for working around the clock to hold the line and defend our border."

An email that was revealed Monday night by the Houston Chronicle alleged that the forces have been ordered to not give migrants water amid scorching summer temperatures and to force them back across the border, including by pushing small children and nursing infants back into the Rio Grande.

The July 3 email was reportedly written by an unidentified trooper who also claimed to have seen a pregnant woman have a miscarriage late last month after getting caught in razor wire in Eagle Pass.

A Texas Department of Public Safety pilot flies a helicopter patrol over the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border on March 23, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

Authorities have strung miles of razor wire there and built a 1,000-foot-long wall of buoys in the river that critics have said may increase drownings.

“I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane," the trooper wrote.

A DPS declined to comment on the email but denied any policy that prohibits giving migrants water, the Houston Chronicle said.

Spokesman David Considine also reportedly forwarded a copy of a Saturday email in which DPS Commissioner Steven McCraw said troopers should warn migrants not to cross the wire and asked for an audit to find out what else could be done to reduce the risks they face.

Yesenia Martinez and her daughter Jaretzy, of El Salvador, wait with other migrants to be processed after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. on May 3, 2022, in La Joya, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Abbott's office also issued a statement that said, "Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally."

"President Biden has unleashed a chaos on the border that’s unsustainable, and we have a constitutional duty to respond to this unprecedented crisis," press secretary Andrew Mahaleris added, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During June, 144,571 migrants were stopped at the southern border in June, according to statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Tuesday afternoon.

That number is more than 63,000 fewer than during June 2022, a 30.4% decrease, and brought the total since Oct. 1 to 1.79 million.

The CBP said it also marked the lowest monthly figure since February 2021.

A migrant family walks to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. on May 5, 2022, in Roma, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A report last year by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica said that official emails obtained under the Texas Public Information Act showed the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Operation Lone Star over alleged civil rights violations.

The DOJ declined to comment at the time, saying the department doesn't discuss "the existence or lack thereof of any potential investigation or case on any matter not otherwise a part of the public court record.”

Other reports have alleged that some arrests attributed to Operation Lone Star were inflated and that National Guard troops were dealing with late pay, equipment shortages and poor living conditions.

At least four suspected suicides were also reported among soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star.

The director of the Texas Military Department called the allegations involving the National Guard "scurrilous accusations by seemingly reputable media sources."

"It is clear that reporters have gleaned information from anonymous sources and unverified documents, which have then been skewed to push an agenda," Col. Rita Holton said at the time.



This story has been updated with the latest official statistics on migrant encounters along the southern U.S. border.