Influencer Who Survived School Shooting Mentions Incident in Skin Care Ad, Faces Backlash

A social media influencer who survived a shooting at her college is apologizing after referencing the incident in a TikTok ad for a skincare company.

Cecilee Max-Brown referenced “a school shooting” as one of the “countless obstacles" she has faced in the past year in the video promoting Bioré Skincare.

Max-Brown recently graduated from Michigan State University where a gunman killed three people on the campus in February.

She had posted the video, which promoted the company’s pore cleaning strips, on her TikTok page. It showed her walking, jumping rope, boxing and using the strips.

But amid criticism that it was insensitive, the video was quickly taken down on Friday, less than 24 hours after it was posted; other social media users, however, have posted copies of it, according to the New York Times.

One user mocked: "If you were in a school shooting, you should try a Bioré pore strip."

She posted a new video with a written apology.

Max-Brown stated that the video “was strictly meant to spread awareness about the struggles that I have had with anxiety since our school shooting.”

Bioré Skincare also is apologizing.

The company said in a Facebook post Saturday that it has worked with social media influencers for four years who experience anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

This particular video missed the mark, Biore acknowledged. “We lacked sensitivity around an incredibly serious tragedy, and our tonality was completely inappropriate. We are so sorry.”

“This is our mistake, and we own it.”