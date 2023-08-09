Influencer Dubbed ‘The Female Andrew Tate’ Uses Reverse Psychology, ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ Catchphrase to Bookend Dating Advice

Author and researcher Kimberly McIntosh was recently reading alone at a bar after work when someone offered to buy her a drink. She was confused when the bartender approached her later and said a strange phrase: "Sprinkle sprinkle."



In a Guardian opinion column, McIntosh wrote that she later looked up the words and realized they are the catchphrase of SheraSeven, a "financial adviser" who instructs her clients to visit upscale bars alone to receive free drinks from wealthy men.



The influencer, whose real name is Leticia Padua, has more than 274,000 followers on TikTok with roughly 19.6 billion views.



Padua is among several influencers being dubbed "female Andrew Tate" by critics — about the misogynistic, right-wing influencer who was recently charged with rape and human trafficking. This new class of TikTokers instructs women to manipulate men through reverse psychology, such as telling their partner they had a flat tire before revealing that another man helped them fix it.



The goal: Become a "tradwife" whose husband can offer total financial support, and avoid "dusties," or men who don't have the means to provide for their partners.



These renegade women share a similar ideology to earlier YouTube personalities, including Slumflower, who at various points said that women should extract as much money as possible from a man before eventually leaving him as a way of fighting back against the patriarchy.



In one video with nearly 430,000 views, Padua tells her followers that a woman's role is to listen and pretend that she is interested and entertained by a man's stories.

"They don't care what you're talking about. They're not even listening to you," she says. "If you outdo them, correct them, or elaborate on it even further than they could, it's an insult — because you just basically outdid them, and you outshined them, and they can't impress you."



"You don't have to have subjects to talk about — you just have to talk about them," she adds.



McIntosh said the cynical movement could be driven by economic insecurity, especially among younger women. One survey assessing women's "financial wellness" in 2022 found that the combination of economic and political factors — inflation and recession fears mixed with concerns over reproductive health and rights — led women's financial health to sink to a five-year low.



According to the survey, 43% of women worry about money at least once daily. Gen Z and Millennial women list job security, childcare, and housing costs, among other issues, as their top concerns.