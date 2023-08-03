Influencer Dies From Fungal Infection After Getting Plastic Surgery at Mexico Clinic

A 31-year-old mother and social media influencer in Texas died last week after a months-long battle with fungal meningitis contracted after plastic surgery in Mexico.

Crystal Villegas died on Sunday at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas, where she had been fighting the serious infection attacking her brain and spinal cord, KVEO reported.

Her husband, Juan Tapia, announced her death on Facebook.

“She fought hard for 4 months and refused to give in, and even though she lost the battle against this deadly disease, she gained something so much greater. My crystal gained her angel wings,” the post read.

Villegas contracted the infection after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the River Side Clinic in Matamoros, Mexico, in March. Just three weeks after the procedure, the mother of three started getting severe headaches and was soon checked into the hospital.

Crystal Villegas died after a months-long battle with fungal meningitis. FaceBook

According to the CDC, the clinic is one of two in the city associated with nine deaths from fungal meningitis cases. Both were closed in May, and those who underwent procedures requiring epidural anesthesia from the start of the year until May are considered at risk for contracting the deadly infection.

Villegas had an online following and posted fitness and life content.

In an interview with the news station shortly before her death, Villegas spread awareness of the condition and urged others to be careful.

“Enjoy life, don’t worry about how you look or anything like that. This whole thing about changing the way we look, it’s not worth it,” Villegas said.