Inflation Persists, As Prices Climbed in April

Consumer prices rose 0.4% from March to April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, showing continuing inflation.
The report showed that compared to last year, April prices rose 4.9%, which is down from March's year-over-year increase. Despite the high prices, the country's inflation rate has been declining since last June, when it hit a high of 9.1%.
The inflation rate is still well above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Read More
- Ryan Seacrest Is Already Heading Back to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
- Egg Prices Drop as Supply Increases and Demand Decreases
- War, protest and spiking prices: How spiraling inflation is setting the world on fire
- Soaring Pasta Prices Prompt Italy to Declare Crisis
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews