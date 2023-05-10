Inflation Persists, As Prices Climbed in April

Consumer prices rose 0.4% from March to April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, showing continuing inflation.

The report showed that compared to last year, April prices rose 4.9%, which is down from March's year-over-year increase. Despite the high prices, the country's inflation rate has been declining since last June, when it hit a high of 9.1%.

The inflation rate is still well above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.