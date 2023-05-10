The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Inflation Persists, As Prices Climbed in April

    Prices increased by 4.9%, which was the smallest 12-month increase since April 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Consumer prices rose 0.4% from March to April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, showing continuing inflation.

    The report showed that compared to last year, April prices rose 4.9%, which is down from March's year-over-year increase. Despite the high prices, the country's inflation rate has been declining since last June, when it hit a high of 9.1%.

    The inflation rate is still well above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.