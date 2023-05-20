A little Missouri girl is getting a shot at life after undergoing successful surgery for a rare brain tumor developed in utero.

When expecting mom Emily Murray underwent a routine ultrasound in March 2020, doctors detected a mass in her unborn daughter’s brain.

“We weren’t able to get a diagnosis because she was so small, [and] because of where the tumor was in her brain,” Murray, a single mom who conceived via in vitro fertilization, told St. Louis outlet KMOV.

Elizabeth Murray was born in November 2020, though doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital still said she was too small to undergo surgery for what was ultimately diagnosed as a rare congenital brain tumor.

But as the newborn’s health worsened, doctors went ahead with the procedure when she was 5 months old. By that point, the tumor had grown to the size of a grapefruit in the center of her brain.

Patients with congenital brain tumors only survive in seven to 12% of cases, doctors at the hospital told KMOV. But Murray beat the odds.

“We said, ‘Hold on a second, how much of the tumor did you get?’” Emily Murray recalled asking her daughter’s neurosurgeon after the operation. “She said, ‘Oh, we got the whole thing.’ You talk about moments where you need a minute. That was a moment when I needed a minute.”

The surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Strahle, stressed just how remarkable Murray’s case was.

“There are really only a few cases of tumors like hers that had successful treatment and survival,” Strahle told KMOV. “In the beginning, while we were understanding how the tumor was acting, what kind of tumor it was, we were dealing with a very serious diagnosis for Elizabeth.”

The next step was to monitor the baby’s recovery and neurological development in the aftermath of the surgery.

Though Elizabeth Murray, now 2, has developed mild cerebral palsy, her cognitive development, speech, and motor skills are all “on par” with other children her age, her mom said.

“It really always felt like things were going to be okay in a strange way, as dire as they actually were,” Emily Murray told KMOV.