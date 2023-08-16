Infant Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl After Man Apparently Feeds Her Bottle Laced With Drug - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Infant Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl After Man Apparently Feeds Her Bottle Laced With Drug

The 1-year-old was one of three children under Storm Lee Rollins' care – the other two children were ages 2 and 5

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly feeding his infant daughter from a bottle laced with fentanyl.

Emergency responders arrived at Storm Lee Rollins' house in Muncie, Indiana, on Aug. 10 after receiving a call about a 1-year-old child who was “unresponsive,” according to the Muncie Star Press. The child was alive when medics arrived, but was reportedly “breathing shallow breaths.” She was rushed to the hospital and administered the opioid overdose-reversing medication Narcan.

The young girl was then flown to a children's hospital in Indianapolis where she tested positive for having fentanyl in her system, medical staff told police. She remains in the hospital as of Tuesday, according to the Muncie Star Press.

Investigators at the house said they discovered a bag of “round blue pills” in a drawer. Rollins reportedly admitted the pills belonged to him and said they contained fentanyl. He told police he had crushed and snorted about five of the blue pills in the kitchen of the home. 

Scoop and Bottle
Storm Lee Rollins, 25, was charged with neglect after reportedly admitting to investigators his fentanyl may have ended up in his baby's bottle, sending the child to the hospital on Aug. 10 in Muncie, Indiana.Getty Images

Rollins also allegedly said it was possible residue from the pills may have come into contact with or fallen into the baby’s bottle when he was preparing it in the kitchen that night. The 1-year-old was one of three children under Rollins' care — the other two children were ages 2 and 5.

Rollins has been preliminarily charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Delaware County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Read More

This is not the man’s first run-in with the law. On May 29, over 100 fentanyl tablets were found on him and he reportedly admitted to selling the drug to support his own addiction. He faces a preliminary count of dealing in a narcotic drug for that incident, and was charged with three separate counts of neglect of a dependent in January.

His prior convictions include criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records reviewed by the Star Press.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.