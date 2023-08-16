Infant Girl Overdoses on Fentanyl After Man Apparently Feeds Her Bottle Laced With Drug

A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly feeding his infant daughter from a bottle laced with fentanyl.

Emergency responders arrived at Storm Lee Rollins' house in Muncie, Indiana, on Aug. 10 after receiving a call about a 1-year-old child who was “unresponsive,” according to the Muncie Star Press. The child was alive when medics arrived, but was reportedly “breathing shallow breaths.” She was rushed to the hospital and administered the opioid overdose-reversing medication Narcan.

The young girl was then flown to a children's hospital in Indianapolis where she tested positive for having fentanyl in her system, medical staff told police. She remains in the hospital as of Tuesday, according to the Muncie Star Press.

Investigators at the house said they discovered a bag of “round blue pills” in a drawer. Rollins reportedly admitted the pills belonged to him and said they contained fentanyl. He told police he had crushed and snorted about five of the blue pills in the kitchen of the home.

Storm Lee Rollins, 25, was charged with neglect after reportedly admitting to investigators his fentanyl may have ended up in his baby's bottle, sending the child to the hospital on Aug. 10 in Muncie, Indiana. Getty Images

Rollins also allegedly said it was possible residue from the pills may have come into contact with or fallen into the baby’s bottle when he was preparing it in the kitchen that night. The 1-year-old was one of three children under Rollins' care — the other two children were ages 2 and 5.

Rollins has been preliminarily charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Delaware County jail on a $100,000 bond.

This is not the man’s first run-in with the law. On May 29, over 100 fentanyl tablets were found on him and he reportedly admitted to selling the drug to support his own addiction. He faces a preliminary count of dealing in a narcotic drug for that incident, and was charged with three separate counts of neglect of a dependent in January.

His prior convictions include criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records reviewed by the Star Press.