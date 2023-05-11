Infamous Drug Dealer ‘White Boy Rick’ Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend After Sex

Richard Wershe, Jr., the former Detroit drug dealer known as "White Boy Rick," was arrested Tuesday in Miami after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.
Court records accessed by The Messenger confirm Wershe, the subject of the 2018 Matthew McConaughey film White Boy Rick, has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching, a felony, and misdemeanor battery.
Wershe, 53, posted $5,000 for his bond. It was unclear Thursday if he had retained a lawyer.
The onetime teenaged FBI informant spent three decades in prison before being released in 2020.
- DC Police Lieutenant Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Information to Proud Boys Leader
- Chinese Migrants Arrested After Suspected Smuggling Onto Florida Beach
- Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Nurse Patrice Wilson Who Was Kidnapped From Work
- Cardiologist Charged With Drugging or Sexually Assaulting 10 Women He Met on Dating Apps
- Rhode Island Politician Arrested After Allegedly Smoking Crack In His Car
According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, police were summoned to Wershe's condominium in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.
The arrest report alleges Wershe and his girlfriend of four months began arguing while they were having sex Saturday.
WPLG reports that Wershe allegedly called out a different woman's name during the intimate encounter. Wershe's girlfriend tried to get up to leave when Wershe allegedly grabbed her by the arm.
He also allegedly pulled a diamond bracelet and necklace off of the woman. He told police he had bought the items for her.
The report further alleges that he punched the woman, who sustained some bruising as a result.
At the time of his arrest, Wershe was in possession of the keys to a Lamborghini, nearly $11,000 in cash, a gold Rolex watch, two gold chains, and a set of AirPods, according to the arrest report.
Wershe recently launched his own line of cannabis products.
Wershe has not yet entered a plea to the charges he faces.
