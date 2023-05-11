The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Infamous Drug Dealer ‘White Boy Rick’ Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend After Sex

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    The 8th

    Richard Wershe, Jr., the former Detroit drug dealer known as "White Boy Rick," was arrested Tuesday in Miami after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

    Court records accessed by The Messenger confirm Wershe, the subject of the 2018 Matthew McConaughey film White Boy Rick, has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching, a felony, and misdemeanor battery.

    Wershe, 53, posted $5,000 for his bond. It was unclear Thursday if he had retained a lawyer.

    The onetime teenaged FBI informant spent three decades in prison before being released in 2020.

    Read More

    According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, police were summoned to Wershe's condominium in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

    The arrest report alleges Wershe and his girlfriend of four months began arguing while they were having sex Saturday.

    WPLG reports that Wershe allegedly called out a different woman's name during the intimate encounter. Wershe's girlfriend tried to get up to leave when Wershe allegedly grabbed her by the arm.

    He also allegedly pulled a diamond bracelet and necklace off of the woman. He told police he had bought the items for her.

    The report further alleges that he punched the woman, who sustained some bruising as a result.

    At the time of his arrest, Wershe was in possession of the keys to a Lamborghini, nearly $11,000 in cash, a gold Rolex watch, two gold chains, and a set of AirPods, according to the arrest report.

    Wershe recently launched his own line of cannabis products.

    Wershe has not yet entered a plea to the charges he faces.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.