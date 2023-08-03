Indonesia Charges Muslim Cleric with Hate Speech for Allowing Women to Preach to Men

A Muslim cleric in Indonesia has been arrested on charges that include blasphemy and hate speech.

According to police, the arrest follows protests throughout the country against the cleric's Islamic boarding school, Al-Zaytun. The school has been accused of violating Islamic law and has faced backlash from groups for allowing women to preach and pray beside men, police said Wednesday, as reported by CNN.

The school's headmaster, Panji Gumilang, 77, was detained Wednesday following questioning, national police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said during a press conference.

"Investigators took legal action … and he is detained in the criminal investigation agency’s detention facility for 20 days," Ramadhan said.

According to court documents, Gumilang could face five years in prison for blasphemy, six for spreading hate speech, and 10 for the charge of spreading fake news and intentionally causing chaos in public.

Indonesia's Islamic Clerical Council has stated that some of Al-Zaytun's practices were a "wrong interpretation of the Koran," referring to Islam's holy scripture—also spelled ‘Quran.’ The council initially announced its plan to probe the school for "misguided religious practices" in June.

Protests and questions about the school's practices began in April when media coverage depicted women allegedly praying in the same row as men.

As per Islamic tradition, women typically pray behind men, not because of gender superiority, but because the community wanted to eliminate the “lustful gaze” at the time these rules were passed.

To ensure concentration on prayer during prayer time, women were ordered to pray behind men as women were considered to have control over their actions and gaze while men did not. Modern scholars have questioned this decree and whether it still applies in contemporary times.

Panji Gumilang, head of the Al-Zaytun school speaks to students and teachers after protests accuse the school of misguided Islamic practices. METRO TV / Screenshot

In addition to praying side by side, the school has also been accused of allowing women to give Friday sermons, or Khutbahs, and of having ties to Darul Islam, a group that fought for an Islamic state in Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Since June, thousands have gathered outside the school to demand its closure. The school, which opened in 1999, has approximately 5,000 students.

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia has a population of 231 million Muslims, according to CNN. While the country has historically practiced a pluralist or moderate form of Islam, recent years have seen a rise in conservative practices and blasphemy cases. The fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998 has contributed to this shift toward more conservative interpretations of the religion, according to Reuters.

In parts of the country, Islamic laws that include a ban on alcohol and gambling are in effect.

"Blasphemy cases have been increasing drastically over the years," Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch said. "Officials in Indonesia are using these laws more frequently against religious minorities in the name of 'religious harmony' and it’s [grown] more and more toxic."

According to Harsono, Panji was “supportive” of Muslim women becoming imams and leading others in prayer, something which “isn’t normal in Indonesian society."

“He has been promoting gender equality within Islam and this has angered the conservatives. There is nothing wrong with him (a Muslim cleric) promoting women’s rights – something is terribly wrong with blasphemy laws," Harsono added.

In defense of his views and his school, in an interview with Metro TV, Panji said that, per his interpretation of the Quran, men and women are equal.