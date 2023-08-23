‘Over the Moon’: India’s Modi Hails ‘Dawn of a New Era’ as Lunar Landing Sparks National Pride - The Messenger
‘Over the Moon’: India’s Modi Hails ‘Dawn of a New Era’ as Lunar Landing Sparks National Pride

The landing of the Indian spacecraft follows the failure earlier this month of a similar mission by Russia

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful landing of the country’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the southern polar region of the moon Wednesday, calling it was an “unprecedented moment” that marked the “dawn of a new era” for the nation of 1.4 billion people.

Modi, who is currently in South Africa for a summit of the BRICS bloc of emerging market nations, said in a video message that “every Indian is celebrating today, every home is celebrating.”

The landing of the Indian spacecraft follows the failure earlier this month of a similar mission by Russia.

Beyond Modi's remarks, India’s success was greeted by a celebratory outburst across social media, with many inside the country seeing the mission as a vindication, broadcast globally, of India’s status as a growing world power. "Over the moon" was a familiar refrain. "India is on the moon!" another message cheered. "The historic moment!"

Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
The moment of the landing was watched by around 7.5 million people on a YouTube livestream set up by the country’s space agency—but the actual number of those watching is likely several times higher, as crowds across the country gathered around television screens to follow the final moments of the mission.

For Modi, the landing dovetailed with his core political message as he campaigns for re-election in national polls due next year—namely that on his watch, in contrast to previous governments, the country has grown in standing on the world stage.

“This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency," Modi said after the landing. "Our approach of ‘One earth, one family, one future’ is resonating across the world.”

The point was reinforced by his political allies, who marked the landing by hailing “Modi’s leadership.”

Underlining the difference in their approaches, Modi’s principal political opponent, Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party, while welcoming the landing, also pointed out that the mission had been in the works long before Modi took power. It was, Gandhi said, the “result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard world by our scientific community.”

