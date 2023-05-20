The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    Calling all ninjas: throwing stars will again be legal in Indiana this summer.

    The Hoosier State is tossing its ban on martial arts weapons on July 1, putting them under the same regulations as knives, according to a report on Fox 29 in Indianapolis on Friday.

    But the stars, associated with the mysterious society of ninja assassins in ancient Japan, will still be prohibited on school grounds.

    Some business owners in Indiana welcome the end of the ban and plan to take advantage of the cutting-edge legislation.

    Read More

    “We get people coming in every single day and asking us about it,” Ryan Gustin, the owner of Flying Squirrel Axe Throwing in Speedway, told the news station.

    (Corbis via Getty Images)

    He said he'll start a throwing star league just as other states have done at axe-throwing businesses.

    But to protect his clientele, Gustin said he'll dull the edges of the blades.

    “We’ll train you how to do it,” he said. “We’ll teach you how to do this safely.”

    State Sen. Linda Rogers, a Republican, said the legislation was broadened after being introduced to allow their use at more locations, an outcome she approved.

    “No matter what type of recreational activity, you want to make sure that there’s safety precautions in place, and I know these businesses will certainly make sure that that’s the case,” Rogers said.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.