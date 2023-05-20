Calling all ninjas: throwing stars will again be legal in Indiana this summer.

The Hoosier State is tossing its ban on martial arts weapons on July 1, putting them under the same regulations as knives, according to a report on Fox 29 in Indianapolis on Friday.

But the stars, associated with the mysterious society of ninja assassins in ancient Japan, will still be prohibited on school grounds.

Some business owners in Indiana welcome the end of the ban and plan to take advantage of the cutting-edge legislation.

“We get people coming in every single day and asking us about it,” Ryan Gustin, the owner of Flying Squirrel Axe Throwing in Speedway, told the news station.

(Corbis via Getty Images)

He said he'll start a throwing star league just as other states have done at axe-throwing businesses.

But to protect his clientele, Gustin said he'll dull the edges of the blades.

“We’ll train you how to do it,” he said. “We’ll teach you how to do this safely.”

State Sen. Linda Rogers, a Republican, said the legislation was broadened after being introduced to allow their use at more locations, an outcome she approved.

“No matter what type of recreational activity, you want to make sure that there’s safety precautions in place, and I know these businesses will certainly make sure that that’s the case,” Rogers said.



