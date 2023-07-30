Indiana Shooting at Overnight Party Leaves 18 Injured, At Least One Dead - The Messenger
Indiana Shooting at Overnight Party Leaves 18 Injured, At Least One Dead

Two witnesses who were at the party said they think at least 20 people had been shot

Yelena Dzhanova
At least one person is dead and 18 others are injured after an overnight shooting at a block party in Muncie, Indiana, according to local news reports.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, the City of Muncie said "multiple people" had been shot, but didn't say how many.

"Multiple victims are receiving treatment at our local hospital and more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities. All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to public safety," the Facebook post said.

But Muncie police confirmed that a 30-year-old man has died.

"We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured," the City of Muncie Facebook post said.

