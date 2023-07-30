Indiana Shooting at Overnight Party Leaves 18 Injured, At Least One Dead
Two witnesses who were at the party said they think at least 20 people had been shot
At least one person is dead and 18 others are injured after an overnight shooting at a block party in Muncie, Indiana, according to local news reports.
In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, the City of Muncie said "multiple people" had been shot, but didn't say how many.
"Multiple victims are receiving treatment at our local hospital and more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities. All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to public safety," the Facebook post said.
But Muncie police confirmed that a 30-year-old man has died.
- Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves Two Dead, 28 Wounded
- Victims Identified as Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves Two Dead, 30 Wounded
- Cleveland Mass Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 9 Injured Overnight
- San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
- Shooting at Texas Nightclub Leaves At Least Seven Injured
"We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured," the City of Muncie Facebook post said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews