Indiana Mother Charged After 6-Year-Old Accidentally Killed Himself

A mother in Indianapolis was recently arrested after her 6-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself, according to a local media report.

While details of 27-year-old Monick Mack’s arrest remain temporarily sealed, Fox 59 reported that in mid-April, her son picked up a gun at a unit in a local apartment complex and accidentally shot himself.

Billy Mack II was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“We need parents and adults to be responsible with firearms,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said, according to Fox 59.

“We cannot have juveniles shooting themselves or others. These are tragedies that can be avoided," Foley added.

Mack was charged with neglect resulting in death.