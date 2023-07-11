‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Projected to Be Worst Performance of a Franchise

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny might be destined ... to be a box-office flop.

Or, at least, a flop, relatively speaking, given that the fifthquel starring Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Boyd Holbrook, had a $300 million budget and is projected to break even at the global kiosk. (Indy 5 has made about $250 million worldwide at the box office so far.)

But compared to its predecessors' finances (and if this projection is correct), the fifth and final adventure with the Man in the Hat would be a franchise-worst. Here's where the lifetime gross rankings stand as of now (July 11, 2023), per Box Office Mojo.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - $317.1 million Raiders of the Lost Ark - $212.2 million Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - $197.8 million Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - $179.9 million Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - $122.13 million

That's about $50 million shy of the 1984 sequel Temple of Doom's lifetime earnings. So, what happened?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford's farewell as the titular swashbuckling, Nazi-fighting archaeologist and adventurer (and the first of the five flicks to be helmed by director James Mangold, taking over from Steven Spielberg), was hindered by critics' early thumbs-downs after catching it at its Cannes Film Festival premiere this May.

And critics have remained mixed on Indy's swan song, which garnered a 68% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, versus the 88% of positive audience reviews on the platform. The lukewarm feedback may have swayed Disney+ subscribers to wait to watch the film from the comfort of their homes when it hits streaming. (The rising cost of ticket prices doesn't help either.)

It isn't necessarily improbable that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be able to lasso more sales throughout its theater run, but with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's debut this Wednesday (a film that has averaged a 98% approval rating from 211 critics thus far), it appears impossible for Dial of Destiny to compete with the seventh installment in Tom Cruise's action/adventure spy saga this week (it releases this Wednesday).

Indy 5's not-so-dazzling box office performance hasn't exactly put a dent in Disney's theatrical earnings this year. Even with the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny upset, coupled with an Elemental flop from Pixar, Disney has accrued $3.4 billion worldwide at the box office for the period of Jan. 1-July 2, owning five of the top 20 highest earning movies of 2023. (Funnily enough, Indy 5 and Elemental are two of those five titles, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.)