‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Projected to Be Worst Performance of a Franchise - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Projected to Be Worst Performance of a Franchise

The fifthquel had a $300 million budget and is projected to break even at the global kiosk

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
(L-R): Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny might be destined ... to be a box-office flop.

Or, at least, a flop, relatively speaking, given that the fifthquel starring Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Boyd Holbrook, had a $300 million budget and is projected to break even at the global kiosk. (Indy 5 has made about $250 million worldwide at the box office so far.)

But compared to its predecessors' finances (and if this projection is correct), the fifth and final adventure with the Man in the Hat would be a franchise-worst. Here's where the lifetime gross rankings stand as of now (July 11, 2023), per Box Office Mojo.

  1. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - $317.1 million
  2. Raiders of the Lost Ark - $212.2 million
  3. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - $197.8 million
  4. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - $179.9 million
  5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - $122.13 million
Read More

That's about $50 million shy of the 1984 sequel Temple of Doom's lifetime earnings. So, what happened?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford's farewell as the titular swashbuckling, Nazi-fighting archaeologist and adventurer (and the first of the five flicks to be helmed by director James Mangold, taking over from Steven Spielberg), was hindered by critics' early thumbs-downs after catching it at its Cannes Film Festival premiere this May.

And critics have remained mixed on Indy's swan song, which garnered a 68% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, versus the 88% of positive audience reviews on the platform. The lukewarm feedback may have swayed Disney+ subscribers to wait to watch the film from the comfort of their homes when it hits streaming. (The rising cost of ticket prices doesn't help either.)

It isn't necessarily improbable that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be able to lasso more sales throughout its theater run, but with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's debut this Wednesday (a film that has averaged a 98% approval rating from 211 critics thus far), it appears impossible for Dial of Destiny to compete with the seventh installment in Tom Cruise's action/adventure spy saga this week (it releases this Wednesday).

Indy 5's not-so-dazzling box office performance hasn't exactly put a dent in Disney's theatrical earnings this year. Even with the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny upset, coupled with an Elemental flop from Pixar, Disney has accrued $3.4 billion worldwide at the box office for the period of Jan. 1-July 2, owning five of the top 20 highest earning movies of 2023. (Funnily enough, Indy 5 and Elemental are two of those five titles, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.)

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.