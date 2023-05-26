The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Indiana Doctor Fined – But Can Keep License – After Talking About Providing Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

    The doctor was ordered to pay $3,000 after a 13-hour meeting

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    An Indiana medical board is fining a doctor for violating patient privacy laws after she talked publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.

    Dr. Caitlin Bernard defended her actions at a hearing that lasted 13 hours on Thursday.

    State Attorney General Todd Rokita, a staunch anti-abortion advocate, brought the complaint and wanted her license suspended.

    The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the Ohio girl’s treatment.

    Read More

    The abortion information came out in the days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.  Some politicians seized on it and claimed the story was made up until a man was charged with the rape.

    Her lawyers said she didn’t release any information that could identify the girl.

    Deputy Attorney General Cory Voight argued that the board needed to address what he called an “egregious violation” of patient privacy and Bernard’s failure to notify Indiana’s Department of Child Services and police about the rape.

    The board fined Bernard $3,000. It rejected a request from the state attorney general’s office to suspect her license.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.