Indiana Doctor Fined – But Can Keep License – After Talking About Providing Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

An Indiana medical board is fining a doctor for violating patient privacy laws after she talked publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard defended her actions at a hearing that lasted 13 hours on Thursday.
State Attorney General Todd Rokita, a staunch anti-abortion advocate, brought the complaint and wanted her license suspended.
The state Medical Licensing Board voted that Dr. Caitlin Bernard didn’t abide by privacy laws when she told a newspaper reporter about the Ohio girl’s treatment.
The abortion information came out in the days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Some politicians seized on it and claimed the story was made up until a man was charged with the rape.
Her lawyers said she didn’t release any information that could identify the girl.
Deputy Attorney General Cory Voight argued that the board needed to address what he called an “egregious violation” of patient privacy and Bernard’s failure to notify Indiana’s Department of Child Services and police about the rape.
The board fined Bernard $3,000. It rejected a request from the state attorney general’s office to suspect her license.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
